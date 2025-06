Kivra vahvistaa Ruotsin digitaalista kriisinkestävyyttä – lanseeraa KivraID:n

Kivra is investing in the development of an identity wallet by acquiring Truid 10.3.2025 13:01:44 EET | Press release

Kivra is the most used digital mail service in the Nordic countries, with over 6.5 million users in Sweden and Finland. By acquiring Truid, Kivra is taking the next step in the development of its identity wallet and strengthening its position as Sweden's largest and safest platform for important matters.