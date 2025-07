Liisa-Irmelen Liwata: Romanttinen ajatus, HAM galleria 12.7.–7.9.2025

Play and nature intertwine in new public artworks by Saara Ekström and Emmi Jormalainen 18.6.2025 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

Curated by HAM Helsinki Art Museum and financed by the Percent for Art principle, two public artworks have been made for educational institutions in Kallio, Helsinki. Saara Ekström created the work Pollen for Kallio Primary School and Emmi Jormalainen the work In Sight, Out of Sight for Daycare Ensi linja.