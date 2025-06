Betolar Oyj: Tulevaisuus rakennetaan jätteestä – suorituskykyinen vihreä sementti mullistaa alan

Betolar strengthens Finland's and EU's self-sufficiency in critical and strategic raw materials 8.4.2025 08:20:00 EEST | Tiedote

Betolar's newly developed innovative method combines the separation of metals from waste material with the production of green cement. The method enables the recovery of valuable materials, such as critical and strategic metals, with exceptionally high yields from the unused slags of the metal industry and the tailings of the mining industry. In addition, the key advantage of the method is the further processing of the residual slag, purified from valuable fractions, into a low-carbon binder, green cement developed by Betolar, within the same process. All material fed into the process is utilized as valuable products.