Betolar Plc: Building the Future from Waste – High-Performing Green Cement Revolutionizes the Industry
Betolar's advanced metal separation technology enables the purification of industrial slag, and mine tailings achieving a 99 % metal yield and allowing for the recovery of valuable critical and strategic metals. After purification, the remaining slag is no longer waste – but a valuable raw material for the production of green concrete.
Based on recent test data, the 28-day compressive strength of this green cement fully matches the performance of traditional Portland cement and clearly exceeds the strength of binder made from blast furnace slag. Its high reactivity and excellent activity index make it a competitive alternative for various construction and mining applications.
Green cement is also a cost-effective circular solution that enables the reduction of the carbon footprint on an industrial scale by up to 90 % compared to traditional cement production – without compromising quality or performance.
With Betolar’s metal separation technology, both recovered critical and strategic valuable metals and low-carbon green cement can be produced from the same raw material stream, such as non-utilized metallurgical slag or mine tailings. This combination creates significant added value for both the environment and business – a truly sustainable solution where waste becomes valuable raw material.
Green Cement Offers Significant Environmental Benefits and Opens New Opportunities in Sustainable Construction
The production of green cement is based on the utilization of industrial sidestreams, which reduces the use of virgin raw materials and significantly lowers the carbon dioxide emissions of the manufacturing process. At the same time, it helps reduce the environmental load of waste areas – such as land use, dusting, and leakage into nature.
The market potential is significant. For example, the annual amount of unutilized slag from the steel industry alone, approximately 500 million tons in the world, would cover about 10 percent of the world’s cement needs when processed using Betolar’s method. The construction industry is now actively seeking low-carbon solutions, and the demand for low-emission raw materials such as green cement is expected to grow strongly in the coming years. Depending on the source, the estimated average annual growth rate is 20-30% towards the year 2030, which would mean a multiplication of various applications of Betolar's material technology by the end of the decade.
"Betolar's green cement not only matches the performance of traditional Portland cement but also offers significant environmental and cost benefits. This is an important step towards more sustainable construction and value creation based on the circular economy," says the company's President and CEO Tuija Kalpala. "Our metal extraction technology enables both the efficient recovery of valuable metals and the production of low-carbon green cement from the same material stream. This is a significant breakthrough in the comprehensive utilization of industrial sidestreams and mine tailings," Kalpala continues.
Tuija Kalpala
President and CEO
tuija.kalpala@betolar.com
Jyri Talja
Chief Growth Officer
jyri.talja@betolar.com
About Betolar
Betolar is a circular economy enabler and materials technology specialist, providing innovative solutions to help use industrial sidestreams to produce low-carbon and cement-free products for the mining and construction sectors. Betolar's mission is to help reduce carbon emissions and the use of virgin resources in mining and construction.
Betolar's circular economic innovations significantly reduce CO2 emissions from cement use and the use of virgin raw materials by utilizing industrial sidestreams. Betolar is continuously developing its low-carbon Geoprime solution for the mining, metals and construction industries. In addition, Betolar's AI-based data platform creates value from industrial side streams and accelerates solution development. The SidePrime analytics service, based on the data platform, maps the potential for utilization of industrial sidestreams and waste.
Betolar was founded in 2016 and is domiciled in Kannonkoski, Finland. Betolar is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
Betolar strengthens Finland's and EU's self-sufficiency in critical and strategic raw materials8.4.2025 08:20:00 EEST | Tiedote
Betolar's newly developed innovative method combines the separation of metals from waste material with the production of green cement. The method enables the recovery of valuable materials, such as critical and strategic metals, with exceptionally high yields from the unused slags of the metal industry and the tailings of the mining industry. In addition, the key advantage of the method is the further processing of the residual slag, purified from valuable fractions, into a low-carbon binder, green cement developed by Betolar, within the same process. All material fed into the process is utilized as valuable products.
Betolar has been granted a patent for a climate cabinet that standardizes the storage conditions of test samples26.3.2025 16:39:24 EET | Tiedote
Betolar has been granted a patent in Finland for a climate cabinet that standardizes the storage conditions of test samples. The patented climate cabinet offers a solution for handling test samples of hardening materials such as concrete, geopolymers, or other cement-based materials in controlled conditions. The equipment enables the control of temperature and humidity of test samples, which is an essential factor in ensuring durability and performance. The device allows for a large storage capacity of samples with a small floor area and can be placed in normal dry room laboratory facilities or, for example, in movable laboratories.
