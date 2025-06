Kaupunginhallitus esittää uutta luonnonsuojelualuetta Mustavuoren eteläosaan

City of Helsinki Scientific Award awarded to University of Helsinki Professor Minna Huotilainen 12.6.2025 17:00:00 EEST | Press release

This year’s City of Helsinki Scientific Award was presented to Professor Minna Huotilainen on Helsinki Day, 12 June. Huotilainen works as a professor at the University of Helsinki Faculty of Educational Sciences, researching brain, memory and learning. The value of the scientific award is EUR 10,000.