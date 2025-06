Scanfil on tehnyt uuden asiakassopimuksen ja aloittaa ohjausyksiköiden valmistuksen Emersonille

Scanfil Boosts Investment in Electronics Manufacturing in the US 7.5.2025 15:00:00 EEST | Press release

Scanfil is investing EUR 2.4 million in a second electronics manufacturing line at its Atlanta factory in the United States to meet growing demand. The new line will be operational by the end of 2025 and will support Scanfil's goal of providing world-class electronics manufacturing services and enhancing growth opportunities.