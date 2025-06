Tutkimus: Seksuaali- ja sukupuolivähemmistöille myönteiset yritykset ovat selvästi innovatiivisempia

A revolution for R&D with the missing link of machine learning — project envisions human-AI expert teams to solve grand challenges 17.6.2025 13:00:00 EEST | Press release

Robust, deployable and collaborative machine learning (ML) methods are needed for artificial intelligence (AI) to become truly useful. This ERC-funded research aims to solve a major ML bottleneck and will form a cornerstone of the newly established ELLIS Institute Finland.