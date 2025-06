Bonalive avaa uuden tehtaan Turkuun – suomalaisinnovaatio mukana torjumassa globaalia antibioottikriisiä

Kirami FinVision® -sauna Zero offers exceptionally energy-efficient outdoor sauna experiences even off-grid – Sauna on display also at the Expo 2025 Osaka 11.6.2025 11:53:02 EEST | Press release

Finnish hot tub and sauna manufacturer Kirami continues to develop its groundbreaking Kirami FinVision® -sauna range. Launched in 2024, the world’s first fully self-sufficient off-grid electric sauna is now available in an improved version with a new name – Zero – and several practical and visual upgrades. The sauna is the only Finnish outdoor sauna on display at the EXPO 2025 Osaka in Japan.