Scanfil kutsuu sijoittajat, analyytikot ja median vierailulle Puolan tehtaalleen Sieradziin

Freemelt to Outsource Production to Scanfil 13.5.2025 09:15:08 EEST | Press release

Freemelt will outsource the complete manufacturing of its advanced 3D printers to Scanfil under a new strategic partnership. The collaboration enables Freemelt to focus on developing E-PBF technology, reducing investments, and enhancing innovation. Production will take place at Scanfil Åtvidaberg in Sweden.