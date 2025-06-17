Earlier call dates set for Academy Programme for Sport Science and Physical Activity
The Research Council of Finland (RCF) has moved up the annual call within the Academy Programme for Sport Science and Physical Activity (ACTIVE). The funding call is scheduled to open in October 2025 and close in November. The aim of the ACTIVE programme is to advance the quality, innovativeness and impact of research on sport and physical activity.
The funding call under the Research Council of Finland’s (RCF) ACTIVE programme opens on 22 October 2025 and closes on 19 November 2025. The funding decisions will be made in spring 2026, and funding periods will start on 1 September 2026.
Preparations for the upcoming call are underway, and the confirmed details will be published in the final call text on the RCF website by the start of October. The funding decisions will be available at research.fi.
The Academy Programme for Sport Science and Physical Activity aims to produce research-based knowledge to contribute to increasing understanding and creating solutions to societal and public health challenges related to physical activity and sports. The projects funded under the programme are expected to produce new, scientifically high-quality and innovative research knowledge with scientific and societal impact.
The results of the funded research must be usable in planning, decision-making and practical work related to physical activity, exercise and sports, either in the short or long term.
More information
Avainsanat
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Research Council of Finland
Continued funding granted in SRC programmes YOUNG and SHIELD17.6.2025 12:23:23 EEST | Tiedote
On 16 June 2025, the Strategic Research Council (SRC) established within the Research Council of Finland granted continued funding to nine consortia and two programme directors in the following SRC programmes.
First stage completed in RCF call for Academy Professors19.5.2025 15:25:52 EEST | Tiedote
The Research Council of Finland (RCF) received 244 Academy Professorship applications in the winter 2025 call. The RCF has now selected 56 applicants to the second call stage. The new Academy Professors will be announced in late October.
More than 1,000 applications submitted to Research Council of Finland’s spring call15.5.2025 10:09:50 EEST | Tiedote
The Research Council of Finland’s (RCF) spring call 2025 attracted a total of 1,039 applications. The total number includes consortium subprojects as separate applications. If each consortium is counted as a single application, the total number of applications comes to 476. The funding decisions will be made in November 2025.
Research Council of Finland shortlists 34 Centre of Excellence candidates28.4.2025 11:01:12 EEST | Tiedote
The Research Council of Finland (RCF) has drawn up a shortlist of 34 applications that will proceed to the second stage of the call for Finnish Centres of Excellence 2026–2033. The first call stage attracted 188 letters of intent.
Finland invests in research excellence – new funding call by Research Council of Finland to support recruitment of international talents16.4.2025 12:24:35 EEST | Tiedote
The Research Council of Finland (RCF) has launched a funding call to improve universities’ ability to recruit international experts to Finland. In line with the RCF’s strategy, the call will promote internationalisation and strengthen competence centres and research environments. With a preliminary total budget of 50 million euros, the call will fund university recruitments between 2026 and 2030.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme