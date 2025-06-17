Earlier call dates set for Academy Programme for Sport Science and Physical Activity

The funding call under the Research Council of Finland’s (RCF) ACTIVE programme opens on 22 October 2025 and closes on 19 November 2025. The funding decisions will be made in spring 2026, and funding periods will start on 1 September 2026.

Preparations for the upcoming call are underway, and the confirmed details will be published in the final call text on the RCF website by the start of October. The funding decisions will be available at research.fi.

The Academy Programme for Sport Science and Physical Activity aims to produce research-based knowledge to contribute to increasing understanding and creating solutions to societal and public health challenges related to physical activity and sports. The projects funded under the programme are expected to produce new, scientifically high-quality and innovative research knowledge with scientific and societal impact.

The results of the funded research must be usable in planning, decision-making and practical work related to physical activity, exercise and sports, either in the short or long term.

More information