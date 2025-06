Adven laajentaa Norjan kiinteistömarkkinoille ensimmäisellä lippulaivahankkeellaan

Adven and IFF expand strategic partnership with a new state-of-the-art evaporation plant 11.6.2025 08:02:41 EEST | Press release

Adven and IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances) are deepening their long-standing partnership with the construction of a new, cutting-edge evaporation plant in Kotka Finland. The plant - the fifth joint project between the parties - marks a major step forward in industrial electrification and energy-efficient processing in the Finnish manufacturing sector.