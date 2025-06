Tiedon liikkuvuus on Kelan asiakkaiden etu – työryhmä edistämään tiedonvaihtoa etuuksien virheellisten maksujen ja väärinkäytösten ehkäisemiseksi

Are you 65 or older? – See a private general practitioner at the price of a public one starting in September 19.6.2025 09:06:12 EEST | Press release

A new pilot study on freedom of choice in healthcare starts on 1 September 2025. During the pilot study, persons aged 65 or over can see a private general practitioner and only have to pay up to the price of the local user fee charged by public healthcare providers. This price applies if the doctor is participating in the pilot study. The pilot study will affect more than 20% of the total population in Finland.