Filtrabit has launched a 1.2 MEUR development project, supported by a 600,000 EUR grant from Business Finland
Filtrabit has initiated a new development project, with an estimated investment of 1.2 MEUR. Business Finland has awarded a grant of EUR 600,000 to support Filtrabit’s product development.
Filtrabit is known for its innovative dust extraction systems, built around intelligent dust separation elements that leverage the principles of flow dynamics, allowing for efficient recovery of valuable raw materials.
This grant gives Filtrabit the opportunity to accelerate its ongoing development program and further advance the technology to address industry challenges with a significantly more powerful and cost-effective alternative to conventional dedusting systems. The technology being developed is revolutionary in its entirely filterless dust separation capacity.
Kim Fagerlund, CEO of Filtrabit:
”This new development funding from Business Finland is a great moment for us. The development of our new systems is intended to serve a much broader range of applications—enabling us to tap into a substantially larger addressable market.”
Filtrabit is a Finnish manufacturer of new innovative, modular industrial-scale dust extraction systems. Filtrabit’s solution effectively extracts industrial dust-containing gas streams, which helps reduce air pollutants from industrial sources and accelerate emissions reductions through the reuse of recovered raw materials.
