Filtrabit has launched a 1.2 MEUR development project, supported by a 600,000 EUR grant from Business Finland

Filtrabit is known for its innovative dust extraction systems, built around intelligent dust separation elements that leverage the principles of flow dynamics, allowing for efficient recovery of valuable raw materials.

This grant gives Filtrabit the opportunity to accelerate its ongoing development program and further advance the technology to address industry challenges with a significantly more powerful and cost-effective alternative to conventional dedusting systems. The technology being developed is revolutionary in its entirely filterless dust separation capacity.

Kim Fagerlund, CEO of Filtrabit:

”This new development funding from Business Finland is a great moment for us. The development of our new systems is intended to serve a much broader range of applications—enabling us to tap into a substantially larger addressable market.”