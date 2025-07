Espoon seurakunnat Kalevan kisojen 2025 yhteistyökumppanina

New Nature Trails and Cycling Routes Offer Spiritual Journey Outdoors - inviting to reflect and reconnect 16.6.2025 12:12:38 EEST | Press release

Espoo Parishes are offering people of all ages meaningful summer activities amidst the beauty of nature. A newly launched cycling route connects all six of Espoo’s Lutheran main churches, while guided walks and pilgrimage routes invite participants to refresh their spirit outdoors. For those who prefer the urban summer, there are also traditional Summer Cafés and devotional moments to enjoy.