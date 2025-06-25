Lahti, Ladec and UDT Technologies intensify cooperation to develop sustainable transport
The City of Lahti, UDT Technologies Oy and Lahti Region Development LADEC Ltd have signed a partnership agreement that aims for sustainable, cost-effective, public and shared transport, while creating new opportunities for the region's economic growth and vitality.
At the heart of the partnership is the development and implementation of the air track system as a complementary mobility service in the urban environment of Lahti. This supports the environmental and carbon neutrality goals of the City of Lahti and enables cost-effective improvement of the city's accessibility.
The goal is to increase RDI, vitality, technology export and expertise
The partnership is built on broader goals. The common goal is to accelerate RDI in electric transport. The aim is to generate new research, development and innovation activities in the region. UDT Technologies has signed a separate agreement on cooperation with LUT University to formalize the long-standing cooperation. The aim is also to target the cooperation to the goals of LUT University and Kempower's research center Electrical Mobility Research Center (EMRC) in Lahti.
The goal is also to create high-tech jobs and strengthen vitality. A significant part of UDT's operations will be located in Lahti, creating high-tech work and increasing the attractiveness of the region. The agreement offers the opportunity to build a world-class showcase for public and private sector innovation capabilities and cooperation.
If the city of Lahti enables the construction of the air track system, the city of Lahti has the opportunity to become even more powerful at the center of the development of electric and smart mobility and thus strengthen the Lahti brand.
The goal is also for the partnership to act as a catalyst for directing private capital and investments to the Lahti region.
Looking towards the 2029 World Championships?
A possible goal of the cooperation is to investigate the possibility of implementing a functional air track service for the 2029 Winter Sports World Championships in Lahti. In the first phase, the air track could extend from the travel center to the sports center. In later phases, the possibility of connecting the university campus and the city center as part of a service network for easy, affordable and fast mobility will be examined.
The partnership promotes Lahti's goal of being a model city for electric mobility. The cooperation utilizes the expertise of the Lahti region's electric mobility cluster Lahti GEM and LUT University. The goal is to promote the accessibility of the city, and aim for affordable and environmentally friendly transportation.
The City of Lahti and Ladec support UDT's growth in Lahti by helping the company find premises, experts and a subcontracting network. The cooperation aims to have a significant positive impact and visibility for all parties.
For more information:
Innovation Director Jussi Niemioja, HPJ, UDT Technologies Oy, tel. +358 50 405 9185
Business Manager Miikka Venäläinen, City of Lahti, tel. + 358 44 018 7378
Vitality Director Elina Laavi, City of Lahti, tel. +358 40 708 2121
Managing Director, Tomi Tura, Lahti Region Development LADEC Ltd, tel. +358 50 323 1050
Yhteyshenkilöt
Jussi NiemiojaInnovation DirectorPuh:+358 50 405 9185jussi.niemioja@udt.fi
Kuvat
Linkit
About UDT Technologies
We want to create the first fully automated urban logistics network in Finland and globally in cities with over 75000 inhabitants. We want to be an enabler and changemaker of free movement today and in the future.
