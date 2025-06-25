Lahti, Ladec and UDT Technologies intensify cooperation to develop sustainable transport

The goal is to increase RDI, vitality, technology export and expertise



The partnership is built on broader goals. The common goal is to accelerate RDI in electric transport. The aim is to generate new research, development and innovation activities in the region. UDT Technologies has signed a separate agreement on cooperation with LUT University to formalize the long-standing cooperation. The aim is also to target the cooperation to the goals of LUT University and Kempower's research center Electrical Mobility Research Center (EMRC) in Lahti.

The goal is also to create high-tech jobs and strengthen vitality. A significant part of UDT's operations will be located in Lahti, creating high-tech work and increasing the attractiveness of the region. The agreement offers the opportunity to build a world-class showcase for public and private sector innovation capabilities and cooperation.

If the city of Lahti enables the construction of the air track system, the city of Lahti has the opportunity to become even more powerful at the center of the development of electric and smart mobility and thus strengthen the Lahti brand.

The goal is also for the partnership to act as a catalyst for directing private capital and investments to the Lahti region.

Looking towards the 2029 World Championships?

A possible goal of the cooperation is to investigate the possibility of implementing a functional air track service for the 2029 Winter Sports World Championships in Lahti. In the first phase, the air track could extend from the travel center to the sports center. In later phases, the possibility of connecting the university campus and the city center as part of a service network for easy, affordable and fast mobility will be examined.

The partnership promotes Lahti's goal of being a model city for electric mobility. The cooperation utilizes the expertise of the Lahti region's electric mobility cluster Lahti GEM and LUT University. The goal is to promote the accessibility of the city, and aim for affordable and environmentally friendly transportation.

The City of Lahti and Ladec support UDT's growth in Lahti by helping the company find premises, experts and a subcontracting network. The cooperation aims to have a significant positive impact and visibility for all parties.

Innovation Director Jussi Niemioja, HPJ, UDT Technologies Oy, tel. +358 50 405 9185

Business Manager Miikka Venäläinen, City of Lahti, tel. + 358 44 018 7378

Vitality Director Elina Laavi, City of Lahti, tel. +358 40 708 2121

Managing Director, Tomi Tura, Lahti Region Development LADEC Ltd, tel. +358 50 323 1050