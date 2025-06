Puhelimen katoamiseen kannattaa varautua jo ennakolta – tee ainakin nämä toimet uudelle puhelimelle

Here's what to do if you suspect your data has been leaked in a data breach – almost every service is at risk 18.6.2025 08:25:00 EEST | Press release

These days, it can be difficult to protect yourself against becoming the victim of a data breach, as your data is held in so many places. Heidi Havastila, Head of Value Added Services at DNA Consumer Business, explains what to do if you suspect your personal data has been leaked in a security breach, how to try to identify untrustworthy services before you hand over your data, and what criminals can do with stolen data.