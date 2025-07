Scanfil ja Etteplan syventävät strategista kumppanuuttaan tuotannon testaukseen

Scanfil Strengthens its Customer Portfolio in Medtech & Life Science by Signing Agreement with Liquid Instruments 26.6.2025 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

Scanfil has signed a manufacturing outsourcing agreement with Liquid Instruments, strengthening its Medtech & Life Science customer portfolio. The outsourcing agreement supports the production of Liquid Instruments' Moku solution in Australia. Production will take place at Scanfil's Melbourne plant, strengthening domestic supply chains and expanding operations in Australia. Strategic partnership enhances production and supply chain management.