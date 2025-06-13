Antilooppi agrees €520m extension to sustainability-linked finance
The real-estate investment firm Antilooppi has signed a significant extension to its financing of over half a billion euros it secured in 2023. The loan arrangement is linked to sustainability goals, supporting Antilooppi’s resolute and industry-leading sustainability efforts.
Antilooppi is one of the largest office space owners in the Helsinki region and is known for its long-term approach to real-estate ownership. The loan of €520 million strengthens Antilooppi’s financial standing and supports the company’s long-term strategy of sustainable portfolio development.
The extension agreement, signed on 30 June 2025, concerns the financing package agreed in 2023, extending the arrangement by three years. In addition, the agreement includes two extension options of one year each. The extended financing is for the entire Antilooppi portfolio, apart from the Siltasaari 10 property. The banks Nordea, OP, SEB and Danske Bank continue as the lenders.
The agreement reflects today’s financing climate, which has significantly improved in recent years. The loan is chiefly being extended on the same terms, with some commercial clauses having been reviewed to meet market conditions.
“The financial market situation created favourable conditions for extending the loan and our negotiations, which we concluded positively and on competitive terms. This shows that our lenders have strong faith in our strategy and work over the long term. I’d like to warmly thank Nordea, OP, SEB and Danske Bank for the excellent work we did together,” says Antilooppi’s Chief Financial Officer Thomas Blumberg.
Green loan supports more sustainable real-estate investment
Sustainability is one of the cornerstones of Antilooppi’s strategy and an essential part of its business. The past few years have seen Antilooppi take determined action, particularly in pursuit of its climate and energy efficiency goals.
Just as in the 2023 finance agreement, some of the extension agreement clauses are linked to the goals in Antilooppi’s sustainability strategy. This is a sustainability-linked loan in which the sustainability component has been expanded from mere carbon neutrality goals to energy efficiency action and goals.
“The financing extension lays a firm foundation for fulfilling our strategy and supports our work for a more sustainable property portfolio in the years to come. What’s particularly great is that the finance is now even more closely linked to the goals in our sustainability strategy. We’re grateful to our finance partners for their trust and the sustained collaboration,” says Antilooppi CEO Tuomas Sahi.
The finance package secured in 2023 includes a ten-year, €40 million loan from Nordic Investment Bank, which is continuing with some adjustments to the terms. The loan was for an extensive renovation project at Antilooppi’s Siltasaari 10 property, which was conducted in adherence to sustainable development principles.
Further information:
Thomas Blumberg, Chief Financial Officer
Tel. +358 40 581 9343
Tuomas Sahi, Chief Executive Officer
Tel. +358 40 090 7877
Antilooppi is a sustainable real estate owner that focuses on office properties in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area. We own, develop and manage work environments sustainably and over the long term to enable the success of our customers and wellbeing in the workplace. We create innovative and flexible space solutions for changing working life, based on customers’ needs and operations. We understand that success is created by happy and healthy employees, and are aware of how spaces, the surrounding environment and its services can have an impact on people well-being. We focus on maintaining and developing already existing properties sustainably, extending the life cycle of buildings. Properties always have a close connection to their immediate surroundings – it is especially important for us to develop not just the property, but also its services and the surrounding areas.
