Kempowerista Allegon ensisijainen kumppani, yhteistyön ensimmäiset pikalatausasemat aloittavat toimintansa Euroopassa syyskuussa 2025

Kempower becomes preferred partner for Allego with first official fast charging projects launching across Europe 2.7.2025 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

Kempower has been selected as one of Allego’s preferred EV charging solutions suppliers. Initial fast charging sites in Denmark to go live during the third quarter of 2025, using Kempower’s high-power modular DC charging systems. Further deployment phase includes projects in the Nordics, the Benelux, and France.