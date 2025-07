Pakasteherneen puinti käynnistynyt

Apetit invests in the operations of the Kantvik vegetable oil milling plant – supports the commercialization of rapeseed powder BlackGrain 4.7.2025 10:30:00 EEST | Press release

Apetit invests approximately EUR 2 million in the Kantvik vegetable oil milling plant. The investment will improve the raw material manufacturing process for the BlackGrain from Yellow Fields® rapeseed powder. The investment, which will be made during the second half of 2025, will support the commercialization of BlackGrain.