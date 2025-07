Radioaktiivisten aineiden määrä yhä laskussa

Take part in scientific research – Submit an edible mushroom sample to the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority 23.6.2025 14:58:25 EEST | Press release

From July until the end of November, the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority will organise the Mushrooms 2025 campaign, the aim of which is to examine radioactive cesium (Cs-137) concentrations and differences in concentrations in edible mushroom species in different parts of the country and in different mushroom species. During the campaign, the public can send edible mushroom samples from all over the country to the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority.