Taide ja audio kohtaavat

Helsinki 7.7.2025 – Sennheiser-brändi julkistaa tänään rajoitetun 80-vuotisjuhlavuoden väriversion palkitusta MOMENTUM 4 Wireless -kuulokemallistaan. Kuulokkeiden ulkoasun on suunnitellut saksalainen avantgarde-graffititaiteilija Bond Truluv.



Since 1945, Sennheiser has built cutting-edge tools for those who paint the world with sound. This bold new colorway, born of Bond Truluv’s fusion of art and technology, pays tribute to the culture of true sound while embracing a future that colors outside the lines. The 80th Anniversary Edition of MOMENTUM 4 embodies Sennheiser’s legacy of engineering excellence—reimagined for a new generation of creators and listeners.

A Design That Resonates

The left earcup features Bond Truluv’s signature “throwie” tag, layered over a raw backdrop to evoke motion and depth. On the right side, abstract linework inspired by audio waveforms flows across the surface—an artistic tribute to both chaos and control in sound. Yellow accents throughout the design offer a nod to the iconic Sennheiser HD 414 and its revolutionary leap forward in sound and style.

“I wanted the headphones to feel like sound in motion—fluid, raw, and exciting,” said Truluv. “Pretty much all of my signature styles lead to a certain type of music or even a special song.

The headphone features a tribute to the iconic HD 414 with yellow accents, brought to life by Truluv's signature style

Availability The MOMENTUM 4 Wireless 80th Anniversary Edition will be available in limited quantities at select retailers and online at sennheiser-hearing.com this summer for €369.90.

About the Artist Bond Truluv is a German-born graffiti artist and a pioneer in augmented reality street art, known for blending traditional techniques with digital innovation. His work has been exhibited across Europe, Asia, and beyond, transforming public spaces into immersive visual experiences. For those who can’t encounter his murals in person, Bond shares his art with the world through a vibrant and active social media presence — extending the reach of his boundary-pushing creations far beyond the wall.

About the MOMENTUM 4 Wireless Praised for its outstanding audio quality, adaptive noise cancellation, and 60-hour battery life, the MOMENTUM 4 Wireless remains one of the most acclaimed headphones in Sennheiser’s lineup. This anniversary edition offers the same feature set, now wrapped in a statement-making design that merges audio fidelity with visual storytelling.

About the Sennheiser brand - 80 Years of Building the Future of Audio We live and breathe audio. We are driven by the passion to create audio solutions that make a difference. This passion has taken us from the world’s greatest stages to the quietest listening rooms – and made Sennheiser the name behind audio that doesn’t just sound good: It feels true. In 2025, the Sennheiser brand celebrates its 80th anniversary. Since 1945, we stand for building the future of audio and bringing remarkable sound experiences to our customers.

While professional audio solutions such as microphones, meeting solutions, streaming technologies and monitoring systems are part of the business of Sennheiser electronic SE & Co. KG, the business with consumer devices such as headphones, soundbars and speech-enhanced hearables is operated by Sonova Holding AG under the license of Sennheiser.

www.sennheiser.com www.sennheiser-hearing.com

About Sonova Consumer Hearing Sonova Consumer Hearing offers premium headphones and hearables – primarily in the true wireless segment – as well as audiophile headphones, hearing solutions and soundbars under the Sennheiser brand. The business is part of the Sonova Group, a global leader in innovative hearing care solutions with headquarters in Switzerland and more than 17,000 employees worldwide.