Kelan lausunto: elatustukilain muutos selkeyttää elatusvastuita

Many students left without housing benefits in August – student loan may help 3.7.2025 10:57:52 EEST | Press release

Most students in higher education may not be able to get housing benefits in August. However, if you qualify for a student loan, you can start drawing down your student loan for the autumn term at the beginning of August to help you with your housing costs. Some students may also benefit from applying for student financial aid for the summer months.