Itä-Suomen aluehallintovirasto kieltää hautaamisen Vallan nummen hautausmaalle Humppilan kunnassa

Supervision of wild berry picking: occupational safety and health authority is prepared to investigate pickers’ status 26.6.2025 07:57:00 EEST | Press release

According to preliminary information received by the occupational safety and health authority, the organisation of picking and pickers’ backgrounds will be even more diverse this year. Inspectors will likely need to determine whether pickers are in an employment relationship or if they fall under the category of pickers as defined in the Berry Act. This determination is not based on the title of the contract, but rather on how the work is actually organized in practice.