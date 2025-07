Globaalin julkaisun lukijat hehkuttavat Helsinki-Vantaata – valittiin 10 parhaan lentoaseman joukkoon

Helsinki Airport achieves net zero for emissions under its control 9.6.2025 14:50:31 EEST | Press release

Finnish airport company Finavia has achieved net zero carbon balance for emissions under its control at Helsinki Airport. The net zero status is verified through the international Airport Carbon Accreditation program, in which Finavia has participated since 2011. To reach Level 5, an airport must achieve and maintain at least 90% absolute CO2 emissions reductions in Scope 1 and 2, while committing to reach net zero in Scope 3 by 2050. Airports are accredited at seven different levels, with net zero being the highest. Currently, over 640 airports worldwide are part of the program.