Turun musiikkijuhlat toimii Viron ja Suomen kulttuuriyhteistyön näyttämönä elokuussa

Turku Cello Competition 2026 invites young cellists to compete 7.4.2025 14:00:00 EEST | Press release

Turun Soitannollinen Seura r.y. will organize the 15th National Cello Competition in Turku on 13–20 February 2026. The competition has been held since 1972, initially every three years and more recently every four years.