Yhä useampi nurmikko saa kukkia rauhassa

South Harbour development begins with renovation of Makasiinilaituri Quay 21.7.2025 13:58:52 EEST | Press release

Helsinki’s Makasiiniranta will undergo a radical transformation over the coming decade, as a new hub of culture and experiences emerges in the area. The development of the area will begin during the summer with the renovation of Makasiinilaituri Quay and Pakkahuoneenlaituri Quay.