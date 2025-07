GRK jatkaa kiertotalouspalveluiden kasvun vahvistamista

GRK has won Makasiinilaituri renovation project worth approximately 16 MEUR 22.7.2025 11:55:00 EEST | Press release

The City of Helsinki has selected GRK to carry out the renovation of the Makasiinilaituri pier, located in the South Harbour of Helsinki. The value of the project is approximately 16 MEUR. Construction work will begin in August 2025, and the project will be completed in October 2026.