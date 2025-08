Timo Löyttyniemi Solidiumin hallitukseen

Matts Rosenberg will start as CEO of Solidium on 11 August 2025 26.6.2025 11:20:42 EEST | Press release

Matts Rosenberg will start as the new CEO of Solidium on 11 August 2025. The previously announced start date was 1 October 2025. The Board warmly welcomes Matts Rosenberg to Solidium. Further information: Jouko Karvinen, Chair of the Board, call-back requests, Inka Virtanen, tel. +358 (0)50 304 7904 Solidium is a limited liability company wholly owned by the State of Finland. Its mission is to strengthen and stabilise Finnish ownership in nationally important companies and increase the value of its holdings in the long term. The market value of Solidium’s total investments is approximately 7.7 billion euros. Further information: www.solidium.fi/en.