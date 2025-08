Pohjoismainen yhteistyö vahvistaa terveystuotealaa myös Suomessa – Ruohonjuuri mukana rakentamassa kestävää hyvinvointia yli rajojen

Nordic Collaboration to Enhance Health and Wellbeing Across the Region 5.8.2025 12:38:26 EEST | Press release

Ruohonjuuri (FI) + Kinsarvik (NO) + Hälsokraft (SWE) Hälsokraft HK Holding, a well-established Swedish health retail group, Ruohonjuuri, a Finnish pioneer in organic and sustainable products and Kinsarvik/Goodlife, a leading Norwegian natural health retailer, are excited to announce the strengthening of their collaboration to enhance their presence across the Nordic region.