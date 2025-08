Tervetuloa webinaariin 1.10.2025: Kelan tuet ja palvelut ikääntyvien toimintakyvyn tukemisessa

Delays in the processing of financial aid applications – students may have to wait for decisions and benefits 31.7.2025 10:34:53 EEST | Press release

Kela has received a large number of applications for the housing supplement for students due to recent changes in the housing benefits available to students. As a result, the application processing times for student financial aid and the student housing supplement are longer than usual, and customers may have to wait for a decision on their application.