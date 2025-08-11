Espoon seurakuntayhtymä

Over a hundred 4th and 5th grade classes receive support for social and emotional skills in Espoo

11.8.2025 08:00:00 EEST | Espoon seurakuntayhtymä | Uutinen

The million-euro project by the City of Espoo and the Espoo Parish Union expands further. Starting in august 2025 61 new 4th grade classes will begin receiving lessons focused on wellbeing skills. In these special lessons, primary school pupils will practice self-awareness, emotional and friendship skills, as well as everyday wellbeing habits. The joint project between the City of Espoo and the Espoo Parish Union, called Luokka loistamaan (Let the Class Shine), will now reach around 120 classes and 2,500 4th and 5th graders in Espoo.

In Espoo’s primary schools, pupils practice wellbeing skills such as friendship, self-regulation, and compassionate interaction with themselves and others during dedicated lessons.
In Espoo’s primary schools, pupils practice wellbeing skills such as friendship, self-regulation, and compassionate interaction with themselves and others during dedicated lessons. iStock / Kerkez For news and articles about project Luokka loistamaan.

– Wellbeing skills are part of the national curriculum and are taught in Espoo’s primary schools. Thanks to this project, even more children in Espoo will now have access to wellbeing education, as the teaching is no longer solely dependent on individual schools or teachers, says Laura-Kaisa Kalmi, former Principal of Mikkelä school.

Practices for teaching wellbeing skills vary between schools in Espoo. Some schools offer dedicated lessons focused on wellbeing and community building, while in others, these skills are integrated in the teaching of other subjects.

A total of 25 schools applied to join the three-year project aiming at the social strengthening for children, which is funded by the Espoo Parish Union with €1,070,000. In these schools, project educators will co-teach wellbeing-focused lessons and organize camp center days, together with the regular classroom teachers. The teaching materials and lesson plans are freely available to all schools.

– Pupils have especially enjoyed the camp center days, where they can get to know their classmates in a different environment. Feedback collected from teachers in the spring has been very positive. Some have already noticed improvements in the class atmosphere, says project worker Kati Aitkoski.

Wellbeing skills strengthen sense of community and welfare


The Luokka loistamaan project, co-designed by the City of Espoo Growth and learning sector and the Espoo Parish Union, aims to strengthen a sense of community in schools, support the pupils’ wellbeing, and prevent social exclusion.

– There’s a significant variation in children's wellbeing. Most children are doing well according to research, but a growing number face multiple challenges, Aitkoski notes.

Aurora Bergroth, a 4th grade teacher at Matinlahti school, has been involved with the project since January. In her class, pupils have practiced identifying and naming emotions, developing emotion regulation skills, and reflecting on wellbeing habits such as rest and calming down.

– Most pupils can name basic emotions like joy, sadness, fear, and anger. However, the extent of their emotional vocabulary varies depending on whether Finnish is spoken at home or if emotions are discussed in the family, says Bergroth.

According to Bergroth, teaching has provided children with additional tools for interaction and emotional expression. Pupils have been motivated to participate, even though the topics are unfamiliar to some.

– For some children, the topics are difficult or not so familiar. When asked to turn inward and reflect on emotions like fear or shame, some pupils have started joking around, turned away, or in some cases, even walked out of the room.

The lessons place a strong emphasis on creating a safe and calm atmosphere. Pupils have already begun trying out emotion regulation techniques both at school and at home, in their free time.

– One of my pupils said they started using a fist-clenching technique during football practice. Alternating between clenching and relaxing the fist can shift focus away from inner emotional turmoil, Bergroth explains.

Also during lessons and recess, in situations where emotions run high, the class has been able to reflect together on practical strategies for managing such situations in the future.

Teaching social and emotional skills alone won’t solve inequality in wellbeing


The Luokka loistamaan project is a preventative effort. By investing in a sense of community, the goal is to strengthen the pupils’ connection to school well before they move on to secondary school.

– When we focus on the good, it’s been shown to boost joy and wellbeing. Through our teaching, we reinforce the sense of community and the hope and joy that already exist in schools, Aitkoski summarizes.

Kalmi, Aitkoski, and Bergroth emphasize that wellbeing education alone cannot solve the unequal distribution of wellbeing among children.

– Wellbeing education in schools plays an important role. But on its own, it cannot resolve deeper social inequality or inherited disadvantage. These are major societal issues that require both poverty reduction and broader co-operation, Bergroth states.

The project is carried out in cooperation with a wide network of partners. Together, they are developing comprehensive models to promote the wellbeing of children and youth. Key content development partners include MIELI Mental Health Finland, SOS Children's Village, and the Centre for Children and Youth (Lasten ja Nuorten Keskus).

Luokka loistamaan – Project Summary


Luokka loistamaan is a social empowerment project for children. Its’ goal is to support the social skills of 4th and 5th graders in Espoo and to promote a sense of community and wellbeing.

  • This cooperation project between the City of Espoo Growth and learning sector and the Espoo Parish Union runs from 2024 to 2027. The project is integrated into the school day and delivered through collaboration between classroom teachers and the project staff.

  • The educators involved in the project are experienced professionals in education and child development.

  • The instruction is non-religious, non-denominational, and politically neutral — suitable for all pupils. The content is fully aligned with Finland’s national core curriculum for basic education.

  • A total of 25 primary schools in Espoo are participating. A full list of schools is available at: luokkaloistamaan.fi.

  • The project is funded and implemented by the Evangelical Lutheran Parish Union of Espoo.

Yhteyshenkilöt

Raili Keränen-Pantsu
Project Manager
Espoo Parish Union
raili.keranen-pantsu@evl.fi
+358 40 833 0158

Kari Kotiniemi
Regional Manager, Leppävaara
Growth and Learning Division
Finnish-language Basic Education
City of Espoo
kari.kotiniemi@espoo.fi
+358 50 525 3687

Laura-Kaisa Kalmi
Principal
Suna School
laura.kalmi@espoo.fi
+358 40 6343 502

Över etthundra fjärde- och femteklassare får stöd i växelverkan och känslokompetens11.8.2025 08:00:00 EEST | Pressmeddelande

Esbo stads och den kyrkliga samfällighetens miljonprojekt utvidgas. Från och med augusti får 61 nya fjärdeklasser koncentrerad undervisning i färdigheter för välbefinnande. På skilda lektionstimmar övar lågklasserna sig i självkännedom, känslomässiga färdigheter och kamratskap, samt färdigheter för en god vardag. Låt klassen lysa -samarbetsprojektet mellan Esbo stad och Esbo kyrkliga samfällighet utvidgas till att omfatta cirka 120 klasser och 2 500 fjärde- och femteklassare.

Yli sata espoolaista neljäs- ja viidesluokkaa saa tukea vuorovaikutus- ja tunnetaitoihin11.8.2025 08:00:00 EEST | Tiedote

Espoon kaupungin ja seurakuntayhtymän miljoonahanke laajenee. Elokuusta alkaen 61 uutta neljäsluokkaa saa keskitettyä opetusta hyvinvointitaitoihin. Alakoululaiset harjoittelevat erillisillä oppitunneilla itsetuntemusta, tunne- ja kaveritaitoja sekä hyvän arjen taitoja. Espoon kaupungin ja seurakuntayhtymän yhteishanke Luokka loistamaan laajenee koskettamaan noin 120 luokkaa ja 2500 neljäs- ja viidesluokkalaista.

