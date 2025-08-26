Okken Switchboards Safeguard Critical Infrastructure and Data Centers – Production Launched in Savonlinna in August

The Okken switchboards manufactured in Savonlinna are built using domestic materials, and the supply chain remains tightly within Finland. This reduces emissions from transportation and shortens delivery times.

“Collaborating with a Finnish industrial company like Norelco brings several benefits to us and, in turn, to our customers. For example, design-related discussions are easier to conduct, which speeds up product development. Together, we can also tailor products to meet customer needs,” says Jani Vahvanen, CEO of Schneider Electric Finland.

Through this partnership, Schneider Electric can meet the growing demand for low-voltage switchboards. Okken switchboards are widely used in industry, especially in data centers and critical infrastructure sites such as hospitals and water utilities.

“The need for critical infrastructure and data centers is constantly growing, and both require highly specific equipment. Okken is an excellent fit for this purpose, and manufacturing in Finland supports supply security,” Vahvanen emphasizes.

Norelco’s long history and significant investment in technology and product development make it a strong player in its field.

Okken Complements Norelco’s Own Product Range

Norelco is the only licensed contract manufacturer of Schneider Electric’s Okken and Okken Lean switchboards in Finland. Additionally, Norelco is the first manufacturer in Europe to also take responsibility for the mechanical production, testing, and quality of the frames and busbars.

The new Okken switchboards are produced at Norelco’s newly opened factory in Savonlinna, which combines state-of-the-art production technology, expertise, and Finnish labor. The factory was opened in April 2025, enabling Norelco to respond quickly to customer needs both in Finland and internationally.

“The frames of Okken switchboards are made from domestic materials, and the supply chain from the production facility to the customer in Finland is short, which reduces the environmental impact of the products. Locality is also reflected in maintenance and spare parts services – we offer customers fast and reliable support throughout the device’s lifecycle,” says Ari Hämäläinen, CEO of Norelco.

The company has over 60 years of experience in power distribution system solutions, including the design and manufacturing of switchboards and low-voltage switchboards. The upcoming Okken switchboards are a key part of the company’s growth strategy, alongside expansion into the Nordic region.

“Our customers can trust that we take full responsibility for every phase of the project, from design to implementation and delivery. The solutions we offer support our customers’ sustainability goals and free up their time to focus on their core business. We take care of everything else – reliably and comprehensively,” Hämäläinen emphasizes.