Okken Switchboards Safeguard Critical Infrastructure and Data Centers – Production Launched in Savonlinna in August
Norelco, a Finnish developer and manufacturer of power distribution solutions, has received a license from global company Schneider Electric to produce Okken low-voltage switchboards. The agreement was signed in January, and production of Okken switchboards has now begun at Norelco’s new factory in Savonlinna. Okken switchboards are particularly well-suited for the needs of critical infrastructure, industry and data centers, and they are sold not only in Finland but also across the Nordics and other parts of Europe.
The Okken switchboards manufactured in Savonlinna are built using domestic materials, and the supply chain remains tightly within Finland. This reduces emissions from transportation and shortens delivery times.
“Collaborating with a Finnish industrial company like Norelco brings several benefits to us and, in turn, to our customers. For example, design-related discussions are easier to conduct, which speeds up product development. Together, we can also tailor products to meet customer needs,” says Jani Vahvanen, CEO of Schneider Electric Finland.
Through this partnership, Schneider Electric can meet the growing demand for low-voltage switchboards. Okken switchboards are widely used in industry, especially in data centers and critical infrastructure sites such as hospitals and water utilities.
“The need for critical infrastructure and data centers is constantly growing, and both require highly specific equipment. Okken is an excellent fit for this purpose, and manufacturing in Finland supports supply security,” Vahvanen emphasizes.
Norelco’s long history and significant investment in technology and product development make it a strong player in its field.
Okken Complements Norelco’s Own Product Range
Norelco is the only licensed contract manufacturer of Schneider Electric’s Okken and Okken Lean switchboards in Finland. Additionally, Norelco is the first manufacturer in Europe to also take responsibility for the mechanical production, testing, and quality of the frames and busbars.
The new Okken switchboards are produced at Norelco’s newly opened factory in Savonlinna, which combines state-of-the-art production technology, expertise, and Finnish labor. The factory was opened in April 2025, enabling Norelco to respond quickly to customer needs both in Finland and internationally.
“The frames of Okken switchboards are made from domestic materials, and the supply chain from the production facility to the customer in Finland is short, which reduces the environmental impact of the products. Locality is also reflected in maintenance and spare parts services – we offer customers fast and reliable support throughout the device’s lifecycle,” says Ari Hämäläinen, CEO of Norelco.
The company has over 60 years of experience in power distribution system solutions, including the design and manufacturing of switchboards and low-voltage switchboards. The upcoming Okken switchboards are a key part of the company’s growth strategy, alongside expansion into the Nordic region.
“Our customers can trust that we take full responsibility for every phase of the project, from design to implementation and delivery. The solutions we offer support our customers’ sustainability goals and free up their time to focus on their core business. We take care of everything else – reliably and comprehensively,” Hämäläinen emphasizes.
About Norelco
Norelco wants to be involved in securing a future that is rapidly becoming electrified. We are increasingly involved in solar energy, hydrogen production and electric vehicles projects, not forgetting the basic networks on which everything is built. We strive to be the most desired partner in electricity distribution projects in the Nordic countries.
The products we manufacture secure electricity distribution in buildings, industry, electricity distribution, renewable energy projects and infrastructure. We mainly develop the products we manufacture ourselves and also work in cooperation with several responsible partners. Our main products are electrical switchboards, switchgear, transformers and substations, which we have been manufacturing for over 60 years.
We operate in a multicultural environment guided by ethical rules. We manufacture our products in four factories located in Savonlinna and Kuopio. We utilize the latest technology and Lean principles in our operations, as well as our own values that are important to a family business. Continuous improvement is also an everyday thing for us.
About Schneider Electric
Schneider creates meaning by enabling everyone to make the most of energy and other resources. Everything we do combines progress and sustainability. We call this idea Life Is On.
As a global industrial technology leader, we bring leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitalization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future data centers, smart buildings and intuitive homes. With our deep industry knowledge, we offer integrated, life-cycle and AI-powered industrial IoT solutions that combine connected products, automation, software and services. We also build digital twins for our customers to enable profitable growth.
Our most important asset is our people: 150000 colleagues and more than one million partners in over 100 countries ensure close connection with our customers and stakeholders. We integrate diversity and inclusion into everything we do, and we are guided by our goals of creating a sustainable future for all.
