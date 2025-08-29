YIT to build Solar, Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre’s event venue for the future

Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre and YIT have signed a cooperation agreement to build the new Solar event space using the alliance model on the square in front of the Expo and Convention Centre in Helsinki. The contract is valued at approximately 15 million euros. The project will cover about 1,500 gross square metres.

”We are delighted to be able to continue our cooperation with Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre on this project that aligns with our strategy. In our strategy, we aim to take our customer experience to a new level. During the development phase of the Solar project, together with the client and the design partners, we have ensured design solutions that support the objectives and create a strong foundation for achieving the goals set by Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre,” says Matti Sarikkola, Vice President of the Private New Construction Unit at YIT, and adds:

“We have previously carried out the renovation of the hotel property connected to Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre for The Finnish Fair Corporation. The Expo and Convention Centre is constantly evolving, and it is great that we can be part of this development”

The next-generation event space Solar is one of the largest construction projects in the history of Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre. The total value of the investment amounts to approxiamtely 20 million euros.

”Upon completion, Solar will be one of the most modern event venues in the Nordic countries, where distinctive architecture is combined with adaptable spaces and top-class AV-services. The construction project is one of the largest at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre in recent decades and complements our overall facility perfectly. It is also designed to accommodate international congresses and corporate events, which have a considerable impact on income and employment in the capital region,” says Anni Vepsäläinen, CEO of Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre.

Preparatory construction work for Solar has begun on the interior foundation structures. Broader construction will start in spring 2026, and Solar is scheduled for completion in autumn 2027.

The glass-structured space, designed by Architects Davidsson Tarkela, will rise to nearly ten metres in height, and a solar panel field will be installed on Solar’s roof. Sustainability is also reflected in Solar through high-quality material choices and carefully selected, efficient energy solutions.

Solar will evolve and adapt alongside events at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre. Its capacity ranges from dinners for around 500 guests to meetings with 1,000 participants. The versatile space can also be connected to other areas of Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre.

Along with the construction project, the façade and main entrance of Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre will be renewed, with a new entrance opening in autumn 2026. Operations at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre will continue uninterrupted throughout the construction period.