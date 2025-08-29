YIT to build Solar, Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre’s event venue for the future
Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre is growing with the City of Helsinki and launching the construction of Solar, the event venue of the future. YIT has been selected as the contractor for the approximately 20-million euro construction project. The bright and lofty glass-structured event space, designed by Architects Davidsson Tarkela, will be completed in the autumn of 2027.
Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre and YIT have signed a cooperation agreement to build the new Solar event space using the alliance model on the square in front of the Expo and Convention Centre in Helsinki. The contract is valued at approximately 15 million euros. The project will cover about 1,500 gross square metres.
”We are delighted to be able to continue our cooperation with Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre on this project that aligns with our strategy. In our strategy, we aim to take our customer experience to a new level. During the development phase of the Solar project, together with the client and the design partners, we have ensured design solutions that support the objectives and create a strong foundation for achieving the goals set by Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre,” says Matti Sarikkola, Vice President of the Private New Construction Unit at YIT, and adds:
“We have previously carried out the renovation of the hotel property connected to Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre for The Finnish Fair Corporation. The Expo and Convention Centre is constantly evolving, and it is great that we can be part of this development”
The next-generation event space Solar is one of the largest construction projects in the history of Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre. The total value of the investment amounts to approxiamtely 20 million euros.
”Upon completion, Solar will be one of the most modern event venues in the Nordic countries, where distinctive architecture is combined with adaptable spaces and top-class AV-services. The construction project is one of the largest at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre in recent decades and complements our overall facility perfectly. It is also designed to accommodate international congresses and corporate events, which have a considerable impact on income and employment in the capital region,” says Anni Vepsäläinen, CEO of Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre.
Preparatory construction work for Solar has begun on the interior foundation structures. Broader construction will start in spring 2026, and Solar is scheduled for completion in autumn 2027.
The glass-structured space, designed by Architects Davidsson Tarkela, will rise to nearly ten metres in height, and a solar panel field will be installed on Solar’s roof. Sustainability is also reflected in Solar through high-quality material choices and carefully selected, efficient energy solutions.
Solar will evolve and adapt alongside events at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre. Its capacity ranges from dinners for around 500 guests to meetings with 1,000 participants. The versatile space can also be connected to other areas of Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre.
Along with the construction project, the façade and main entrance of Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre will be renewed, with a new entrance opening in autumn 2026. Operations at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre will continue uninterrupted throughout the construction period.
Anni Vepsäläinen, CEO Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre, tel. +358 400 400 074, anni.vepsalainen@messukeskus.com
Lumia Ankkuri, Marketing and Communications Director, Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre, tel. +358 50 387 0023, lumia.ankkuri@messukeskus.com
Helsingin Messukeskus on Suomen elämyksellisin tapahtumakortteli ja vaikuttavin kohtaamismedia. Suomen suurin tapahtumajärjestäjä tuottaa laadukkaita tapahtumia sekä vuokraa tilojaan ja palvelujaan erilaisten tapahtumien areenaksi. Messukeskuksen itse tuottamia tapahtumia ovat mm. Habitare, Helsingin Kirjamessut, Educa, FinnBuild, Matkamessut ja Vene Båt. Vierastapahtumina Messukeskuksen tiloissa järjestetään mm. Slush, Nordic Business Forum, Assembly, Koiramessut sekä lukuisia kansainvälisiä kongresseja ja yritystapahtumia vuosittain. Messukeskus toi vuonna 2024 pääkaupunkiseudulle 245 miljoonan euron tulovirran ja toiminnan työllisyysvaikutus oli 3335 henkilötyövuotta. Tilat käsittävät 7 hallia, 40 muuntuvaa kokoustilaa, 21 ravintolaa ja oman tapahtumahotellin. Omistajayritys Suomen Messut Oyj perustettiin vuonna 1919. | Messukeskus. The real social media. | www.messukeskus.com @messukeskus
Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre (brand name Messukeskus) hosts Finland’s most inspiring events and exciting encounters. As Finland’s premier experience provider, we organise high-quality events and rent out our facilities for various occasions. Events produced by Messukeskus include, among others, Habitare, the Helsinki Book Fair, Educa, Finnbuild, Matka Nordic Travel Fair, and Helsinki International Boat Show. Messukeskus also hosts guest events such as Slush, Nordic Business Forum, Assembly, International Dog Fair, as well as many international congress and business events every year. In 2024, the events held at the Helsinki Exhibition and Convention Centre brought in a revenue stream of 245 million euros to the Helsinki metropolitan area and created the equivalent of 3,335 full-time jobs. The premises include 7 halls, 40 convertible meeting rooms, 21 restaurants, and the hotel.The Finnish Fair Corporation was founded in 1919. | Messukeskus. The real social media | www.messukeskus.com @messukeskus
YIT bygger Solar – Helsingfors Mässcentrums evenemangsutrymme för framtiden29.8.2025 13:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Helsingfors Mässcentrum växer tillsammans med staden och låter bygga framtidens evenemangsutrymme Solar. YIT har valts till entreprenör för byggprojektet som är värt cirka 20 miljoner euro. Den ljusa och höga glasbyggnaden, ritad av Arkkitehdit Davidsson Tarkela, blir färdig hösten 2027.
YIT toteuttaa Helsingin Messukeskuksen tulevaisuuden tapahtumatila Solarin29.8.2025 13:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Helsingin Messukeskus kasvaa kaupungin mukana ja rakennuttaa tulevaisuuden Solar-tapahtumatilan. Noin 20 miljoonan euron rakennushankkeen urakoitsijaksi on valittu YIT. Arkkitehdit Davidsson Tarkelan suunnittelema valoisa ja korkea lasirakenteinen tapahtumatila valmistuu syksyllä 2027.
