POOL Ruohis to open in Ruoholahti in November: flexible workspaces part of new, improved urban block
The best spaces bring people together and adapt to changing needs. The POOL flexispaces by Antilooppi offer everything a company needs, from small offices and conference rooms to event spaces, without long contractual obligations. In November, the POOL network is expanding to the Ruohis urban block, which combines workspaces and everyday services under one roof.
The new POOL Ruohis brings people together to work, meet and get inspired in the heart of the Ruoholahti. It hosts 1,500 square metres of various flexispaces, such as quality furnished small offices, hot desks, and a wide range of conference rooms and event spaces. We have built POOL to serve as a natural extension to your own premises.
POOL, on the second floor of the Ruohis urban block, has a suitable space for everyone’s working day, whether that means focused work, a meeting, a social gathering or silent isolation. What sets POOL Ruohis apart are its two spectacular atrium lounges: one offers workstations and sound-cushioned booths, while the other offers space for social gatherings and relaxation. The two café-style shared kitchens, where people can enjoy lunch or a quality cup of coffee, are the icing on the cake.
“What makes a day at work great isn’t just where you work – it’s being able to interact with other people. That’s why we’ve developed POOL. It brings people together and offers everything they need in today’s world of work, such as flexibility and team spirit. People’s need for interpersonal interactions is growing all the time. That’s why we’ve invested not just in quality work and meeting spaces at POOL Ruohis but also made a special effort on conference rooms and event spaces,” says Johanna Sarekoski, Director, Concepts and Marketing, at Antilooppi.
“Antilooppi strives to be a significant and influential player in the areas we have a presence in. Working over the long term is part of our strategy, and we have made strong commitments to improving Ruoholahti. We want to welcome companies and people working in Ruoholahti to our ground-breaking urban block, which is turning urban culture into community spirit in a new way,” says Antilooppi CEO Tuomas Sahi.
Easy errands during the working day
POOL Ruohis, which opens at the start of November, is part of the overall renovation of the Ruohis urban block. Three adjacent properties are being combined into a single block, and in the future there will be a direct connection from the POOL at Porkkalankatu 20 to the shops and businesses.
Antilooppi’s goal is not only to give its clients flexible, functional workspaces but also a smooth working day. The urban block renovation brings a fresh look to Ruohis, as well as new services to complement existing ones. The block offers a supermarket, hardware store, two gyms, florist, pharmacy, coffee shop and restaurants and ample underground parking. The wide range of services in the same location makes everyday life easier and supports well-being, as people can eat lunch, work out and shop easily at the same address.
Green block, sustainable choices
POOL Ruohis complements Antilooppi’s existing range of twelve POOL locations in the capital region. All POOL locations are deigned to a high specification and sustainable development principles.
The POOL flexispace concept is Finland’s first carbon-neutral spatial concept, one with sustainability integrated at its core. In POOL, well-being enhancing solutions, the circular economy and sustainable materials have centre stage. POOL Ruohis has excellent transport links just a stone’s throw from the city centre, and is easily accessible by public transport, car, bike or on foot.
“POOL is its own vibrant community where people can work, meet, get inspired and just feel good. We’re very excited to be able to bring this new concept of working to Ruoholahti,” Johanna Sarekoski says.
