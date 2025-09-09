New data dashboard on RCF winter call statistics now available

In the new dashboard, the scheme-specific statistics can be viewed, for example, by decision-maker (scientific council) and by research organisation. In addition, the dashboard provides background information on applicants and experts who reviewed the applications.

The RCF currently funds long-term and innovative research more than ever before. In the 2025 winter call, the RCF granted a total of 217.6 million euros in this category, which is referred to as Spark funding. Academy Project and Academy Research Fellowship funding is allocated to a broad range of bold research ideas. The dashboard shows that applications in these schemes are divided among approximately 40 review panels based on the research topics.

The RCF data dashboards are updated annually, and work to further develop them continues. In addition to updating and expanding previously published content, the RCF will also publish new dashboards on application and decision statistics and on funding granted by the Strategic Research Council (SRC).

RCF funding is granted through open competition, and only applications with the highest scientific ratings receive funding. Free competition between research ideas raises the level of research, and excellent research and expertise support Finland’s sustainable growth. Based on the data contained in the RCF’s dashboards, the scientific impact of RCF-funded research is clearly higher than on average for research in Finland.

