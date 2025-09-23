The European tour celebrating Mike Oldfield’s The Best of Tubular Bells I, II & III album series will arrive at Tampere Hall

English multi-instrumentalist, composer and songwriter Mike Oldfield (b. 1953) is one of the most innovative and influential musicians of all time. Oldfield’s music can be heard in Tampere on Sunday, October 4, 2026, when The Best of Tubular Bells I, II & III tour stops at Tampere Hall. This will be the tour’s only concert in Finland.

The Best of Tubular Bells I, II & III tour features a large live ensemble, directed and arranged by Oldfield’s long-time collaborator Robin A. Smith. The concert will include the complete Tubular Bells I, extended sections from Tubular Bells II and III, as well as the worldwide hit Moonlight Shadow. Mike Oldfield does not appear in this show.

The visionary Tubular Bells series spans three albums and 27 years. The original Tubular Bells was composed in 1971 and released in 1973. Having begun composing his debut album at only 17, Oldfield played and recorded almost all the instruments himself. A bold and progressive fusion, Tubular Bells is a journey through classical music, jazz, folk, progressive rock, and electronic music.

The album gained worldwide attention when its opening theme was chosen as the soundtrack to the horror film The Exorcist (1973), and it went on to become the best-selling instrumental album of all time. It also won a Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Composition in 1974.

Tubular Bells II was released in 1992. The premiere at Edinburgh Castle is one of the most watched and streamed music events ever. Like its predecessor, the album topped the UK Albums Chart and sold double platinum in the UK.

The third part of the series, Tubular Bells III, was released in 1998 and drew inspiration from the electronic music played in Ibiza’s bars and clubs – Oldfield had moved to the island in 1996. Its track Far Above the Clouds was featured in the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

Robin A. Smith, Grammy-nominated musical director of the tour, was captivated by Tubular Bells from the moment he first heard it. He studied composition at the Royal College of Music, toured the world as a pianist, and served as principal pianist of the National Youth Jazz Orchestra before meeting Mike Oldfield. Smith has collaborated with Oldfield for over three decades.

“I have been fortunate to work with Mike since the premiere and conception of Tubular Bells II. All of these epic works are filled with extraordinary creativity and take the listener’s imagination on incredible journeys. We’ve toured the world with our new, reimagined Tubular Bells performance, and it has been warmly received. We thought how wonderful it would be to bring together music from all three of Mike’s significant works, so that everyone can enjoy his magnificent themes and dramatic passages”, Smith says.

“Following the 50th anniversary Tubular Bells concerts, it became clear just how immense the love for Mike Oldfield’s music still is. In The Best of Tubular Bells concerts we get to present selections from all three masterpieces and showcase the musical genius and technical evolution that took place between the first and third albums. It will be an unforgettable evening and a wonderful challenge for brilliant musicians”, Smith continues.

The Best of Tubular Bells I, II & III

Sun 4th Oct 2026 at 6:00 PM

Main Auditorium, Tampere Hall

Tickets 74,90 € / 59,90 € / 49,90 €

Concert tickets will go on sale on Friday, September 26, 2026, at 11 AM through Tampere Hall’s and Lippu.fi’s ticket sales channels.

Doors open at 5:30 PM, the show starts at 6:00 PM. The performance lasts about 2 hours including an intermission.

Subject to change.

Produced by: Tampere Hall & Live Nation

Media Tickets

Elsa Vähänen

Communications Specialist

Tampere Hall

Tel. +358 40 551 2739

elsa.vahanen@tampere-talo.fi