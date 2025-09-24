A Gift for the Children of Espoo and the World – Espoo Parishes are Planting trees in Tanzania
When a baby is born in Espoo, a fruit tree is planted in a small East African village. For every child born and baptised in Espoo, a tree is planted in Tanzania. Espoo Parishes granted September 2025 an additional 40,000 € in funding for the “Trees for Children” project. Cooperation with the Finnish Evangelical Lutheran Mission (Felm) has been going since year 2023.
The plants are a gift for the children of Espoo and the world. Planting trees and environmental work help to curb climate change. So far, the “Trees for Children” project has planted around 7,500 trees in two villages in the Diocese of Morogoro: Kilosa and Ebenezer.
– The saplings we have planted – mango, guava, and teak – are extremely important for our future. The fruits provide food, and teak can be sold. It’s about people’s livelihoods and their ability to live here in Kilosa,” says Shedrack Mlewa, 69, an active member of the environmental working group of the Evangelical Lutheran Parish of Kilosa.
Trees help combat climate change
Mlewa, who has long been involved in environmental and nature issues in the area, describes the environment in Kilosa as withered. The region suffers from both drought and floods. First, they suffer from long dry periods without proper rainfall. When the rain finally comes after months of drought, the parched soil cannot absorb enough water. The flooding of the Mkondoa River in Kilosa has swept away much.
– Both plants and animals suffer and die in these conditions, says Mlewa.
In the small town of Kilosa, upper secondary school students have also participated in the implantation, alongside the parish and local adults. Catherin, 13, took part in the volunteer work with her school in October 2024.
Catherin says the landscape has changed completely thanks to the trees.
– Before, nothing grew there except grass. The trees are still quite small. I hope my tree will grow big, Catherin says.
How does a family from Espoo perceive the 'Trees for Children' project?
Juulia Châu is one of the parents in Espoo, whose child’s birth and baptism has led to planting a tree in Tanzania. The mother of a two-year-old Elias says:
– It is wonderful that the Parish is involved in this kind of development cooperation. We live in a global, shared world, and helping others is important also elsewhere as it is in our own country. I think this is an incredibly good campaign.
Juulia Châu works as an elementary school teacher and has also taught environmental studies in primary school. She says that children in Finnish schools learn about environmental issues and sustainable development from an early age. Juulia considers increasing knowledge an important part of caring for our shared planet.
The Châu family learned about the tree planted for Elias through a postcard sent by the Parish.
– It is nice that we can follow the progress of the implantation on the Parish website. The activities in Africa feel closer to us.
Why are the Evangelical Lutheran Parishes of Espoo planting trees in Tanzania?
The “Trees for Children” project is part of the Espoo Parishes’ global responsibility activities. The saplings are planted in the Morogoro region of Tanzania, where climate change has increased long dry periods, raised the risk of flooding, and weakened food security. Climate change affects the whole world. Among other things, it increases the need for people in developing countries to seek refuge elsewhere.
Where to find information about this project?
The Espoo Parishes communicate about the project especially to the families with young children. The project is promoted, for example, in connection with the national Tree Day on 27 September 2025. In addition, all 1,406 babies baptised during the year 2024 and thus joined the Espoo Parishes will receive a postcard.
The project has its own website, which provides basic information about it, and allows you to follow the implantation and growth of the trees in Finnish, Swedish, and English.
For more information, you can also contact:
Matti Peiponen
Multicultural Expert at the Espoo Parish Union
Espoo Parish Union
matti.peiponen@evl.fi
050 381 7629
Janne Juhaninmäki
Regional Program Manager, Tanzania
janne.juhaninmaki@felm.org
Finnish Evangelical Lutheran Mission (Felm)
