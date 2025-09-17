RCF winter call coming soon, applications invited between 15 October and 12 November

The RCF is also opening a call within the Academy Programme for Sport Science and Physical Activity (ACTIVE).

The winter call opens on 15 October 2025 and closes on 12 November 2025 at 16.15 Finnish time. The call within the ACTIVE programme opens on 22 October.

As in previous years, the RCF is organising Ask & Apply webinars to help applicants with their applications. The webinars focus on specific themes, and the replays are available for two weeks after each session.

Funding open for application in winter call

Other calls

Call within Academy Programme for Sport Science and Physical Activity (ACTIVE) (call text will be published later)

More information



Research Council of Finland Communications

Vesa Varpula, Communications Specialist

tel. +358 295 335 131

firstname.lastname(at)aka.fi