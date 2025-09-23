Tinkimätön ääni, rajaton vapaus

Helsinki, 8. lokakuuta 2025 – Sennheiser esittelee tänään HDB 630 -kuulokkeet, jotka tarjoavat häkellyttävän audiophile-tason äänenlaadun – missä ikinä liikutkin. Täynnä ensiluokkaisia ominaisuuksia, hienosäädettyä akustiikkaa ja modernia käyttömukavuutta, ne takaavat tinkimättömän äänielämyksen tilanteesta riippumatta.

Lisää alla englanniksi.

By any measure, the HDB 630 is for the high-performance audio enthusiast who wants it all. Housed in a chassis inherited from the best-selling MOMENTUM 4, the HDB 630 supercharges its acclaimed ergonomics with a customized acoustic system built for focused listening—with or without a cable. The 42 mm dynamic transducer, made at the brand’s state-of-the-art Tullamore production facility in Ireland, is flanked with a series of acoustic treatments designed for purity, not hype. The resulting experience is an effortlessly agile listen with smooth mids, intimate vocals, and speedy dynamics that are true to the vibe that left the mastering studio.

“We set out to deliver a compelling option for audiophiles who want to keep the same level of quality they’re used to with their wired headphones while enabling them to enjoy it everywhere,” said Wee Hong Kuan, Senior Product Manager, “and out of the box, the HDB 630 brings a truly unique combination of fidelity and customization.”





High-resolution revolution

The world-class transducer system is propelled by a high-resolution digital audio engine that can be used wired or wirelessly in a variety of setups. Through the HDB 630’s USB Type-C port or analog headphone cable, audiophiles can connect directly to their local or streaming library, with native support for music up to 24-bit, 96 kHz resolution. For untethered listening, Bluetooth 5.2 with aptX Adaptive codec support provides robust streaming capabilities that prioritize sound quality and signal stability. The headphone also includes a USB Type-C transmitter dongle, instantly upgrading class compliant sources like smartphones and tablets to high-resolution aptX Adaptive capability. With only an estimated 16% of smartphone hardware supporting native wireless high-res sound, the included dongle brings this capability to 80% of smartphone models in an instant through their USB Type-C port.

Brand new tools

The HDB 630 includes a swathe of fresh, shareable sound shaping tools to let listeners go beyond the genre presets, and 5-band equalizer modes found in the Smart Control Plus app. Inspired by the flagship HE 1, the Crossfeed feature gently blends the left and right channels, giving the HDB 630 a speaker-like presentation—perfect for hard-panned mixes that can be fatiguing for headphone listening. A groundbreaking new Parametric Equalizer lets listeners boost and cut frequencies beyond those offered in a traditional graphic EQ interface, complete with user-adjustable bandwidth (Q) controls, filter types, an A/B toggle and more. The settings are applied to the headphone’s advanced processing system, letting audiophiles enjoy their preferred tuning regardless of the content or app feeding it earlier in the chain. Fellow HDB 630 users can share their favorite presets with through the app, unlocking entirely new ways to experience high-resolution audio. A future update will enable preset sharing through QR code generation—a boon for audiophiles who experiment and document their pursuit of the perfect sound in their enthusiast communities. With Smart Control Plus users can further customize intelligent features like noise cancellation, on-head detection, codec preference, and more.

“The aim of this tuning was to let audiophiles on the move enjoy balanced sound with extended yet controlled bass,” added Tobias Ritter, Acoustic Engineer for HDB 630, “Whether plugging in or checking in, you always get a front-row seat to the emotional content in a recording, down to the last detail.”

Have a nice flight

With up to 60-hour battery life per charge and quick-charge capability to generate 7 hours of listening in just 10 minutes, it was made to be a daily driver no matter where you enjoy music. The HDB 630’s sealed design with Adaptive Noise Cancellation tames ambient noise to a whisper while the integrated microphones manage voice calls and transparency mode—should you ever want to engage with the outside world. Luxuriously comfortable, its lightweight build is complemented by Japanese Protein Leatherette ear cushions from IDEATEX™, renowned for their gentle touch and durability, maximizing the enjoyment of every listening session. The HDB 630 ships with a protective travel case with USB Type-C charging cable, 3.5 mm analog audio cable, airline adapter, and USB Type-C Bluetooth transmitter.





Availability

The HDB 630 will be available for pre-order on October 8th at an MSRP of EUR 499.90 and will ship October 21st from authorized dealers and from sennheiser-hearing.com

