Norelco ensures data center functionality
As digitalization accelerates, the role of data centers in society's critical infrastructure is growing rapidly. Cloud services, AI, IoT and e-commerce require huge amounts of data – and data in turn requires uninterrupted, secure and flexible power distribution. Power distribution solutions are no longer just a technical detail, but the basis for business continuity and competitiveness.
"When you choose Norelco, you are not only investing in equipment, but also investing in peace of mind that lasts throughout the entire life cycle of the equipment," says Ari Hämäläinen, CEO of Norelco, about his company's products and services.
A power outage in a data center can cause significant financial losses, undermine customer trust and even lead to violations of legal requirements. Therefore, power distribution must be primarily reliable so that operations are not interrupted unexpectedly. It must also be safe to protect both equipment and people.
In addition, power distribution must be flexible to adapt to the growing and changing needs of data centers. Finally, it must be sustainable to support environmental goals and reduce the life cycle costs of the entire system.
Okken – the new standard for power distribution in data centers
The Okken switchboard, manufactured by Norelco in Savonlinna, is designed specifically for the demanding needs of critical infrastructure and data centers. Built from Finnish materials, these units are supplied not only in Finland but also across the Nordics and Europe. Okken is a fully type-tested low-voltage switchgear (IEC 61439-1/2) that offers top-class safety, flexibility, and durability. Norelco is a licensed manufacturer of Schneider Electric’s Okken and Okken Lean switchboard.
The advantages of Okken include arc fault tested 100kA / 0.5s maximum personnel safety, short-circuit withstand 100kA, 1s (I dyn 220kA) – handles the toughest electrical loads, innovative frame and busbar system (Okken Lean) – up to 30% lower CO₂ emissions and heat losses, compact, flexible design – space-efficient installation and versatile connection- predictive condition monitoring for proactive maintenance and minimised downtime.
"Above all, it is domestic manufacturing, which means short supply chains, fast maintenance and functional spare parts service," Hämäläinen describes.
Norelco offers complete solutions that support business
"When operational reliability, safety and responsibility are the cornerstones of your business, Norelco offers solutions that support them at every level," Hämäläinen says.
In addition to Okken, Norelco manufactures low-voltage switchboards, medium-voltage switchgear and E-House solutions for data centers and also offers on-site installation and commissioning services for products.
”Our strengths include project management, reliable delivery times, and flexible cooperation. Our dependable maintenance service maximises the availability of your facilities. All products are designed and manufactured in Finland, ensuring high quality, delivery reliability, and rapid service. Factory acceptance tests can also be carried out at our facility”, says Hämäläinen.
About Norelco
Norelco wants to be involved in securing a future that is rapidly becoming electrified. We are increasingly involved in solar energy, hydrogen production and electric vehicles projects, not forgetting the basic networks on which everything is built. We strive to be the most desired partner in electricity distribution projects in the Nordic countries.
The products we manufacture secure electricity distribution in buildings, industry, electricity distribution, renewable energy projects and infrastructure. We mainly develop the products we manufacture ourselves and also work in cooperation with several responsible partners. Our main products are electrical switchboards, switchgear, transformers and substations, which we have been manufacturing for over 60 years.
We operate in a multicultural environment guided by ethical rules. We manufacture our products in four factories located in Savonlinna and Kuopio. We utilize the latest technology and Lean principles in our operations, as well as our own values that are important to a family business. Continuous improvement is also an everyday thing for us.
