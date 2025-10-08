Norelco electrifies Rovaniemi district heating network - new prospects for the Finnish energy market

Norelco from Savonlinna is also pleased with the result, as it provided intelligent solutions for medium-voltage distribution, electricity management and energy transmission for the project. Norelco was also responsible for the logistics of the switchgear and busbar bridges, as well as hauling them to the electrical space and installing them in place.

“Norelco had designated responsible planners and a project engineer for the project, who was responsible for taking care of the project schedule. Norelco also designated a responsible person for installing the centers and busbar bridges in place. The idea was to deliver the entire package as ready for use as possible,” describes Juha Hakkarainen from Norelco’s industrial sales.

The results in Rovaniemi are indeed significant: during the first couple of months of operation, the 60-megawatt Neve electric boiler has managed to utilize up to 90 percent of the low-cost hours in the electricity market. This is an excellent starting point for the plant, as the goal for 2025 is to produce more than 10 percent of all district heating with electricity. The commissioning of the plant represents a significant step for Rovaniemi towards more flexible district heating production that utilizes renewable energy sources both in everyday life and to maintain security of supply.

Like boiling water in a thermos

An electric boiler is a device used in energy production that converts electrical energy into thermal energy by heating water either with electrical resistances or electrodes. The boiler works like a huge kettle, but on an industrial scale and as part of a district heating system. Neve has a 60-megawatt electrode electric boiler, which is technically suitable for high power needs. The boiler's power could keep a full third of the city of Rovaniemi warm on a frosty day.

In an electrode boiler, electric current is passed through the boiler's own water, which heats up quickly because it resists the flow of current. The heated boiler water is transferred to a heat exchanger, which further heats the district heating water. The cooled boiler water returns to the boiler to be reheated, and the district heating water heated to 80 degrees is either fed directly into the district heating network, or stored in Neve's 10,000 cubic meter heat accumulator, which is like a huge thermos from which hot district heating water can be released into the network when needed. The accumulator has a capacity of a staggering 400 megawatt hours, which would be enough to keep a large apartment building warm all year round.

The heat accumulator, electric boiler and thermal power plant, which turns thirty this year, enable district heating production to be optimized according to the needs of the electricity market and district heating. This combination significantly increases the system's flexibility and security of supply and also opens new avenues to the national regulated electricity market.

In addition to electricity consumption, Suosiola can also produce electricity as a backpressure plant if there is a shortage. With the agreement made with Fingrid, the operating reserve of the turbine plant can be directed within a few minutes to produce electricity that balances the frequency of the electricity network.