Sunborn International Plc Q3 Business Review 2025

Sunborn International Plc has published a Q3 Business Review for the period 1.7.- 30.9.2025.

A full copy of the Sunborn International Plc Q3 Business Review 2025 is available as an attachment to this release and has also been published on the company's website at https://www.sbih.group/reports

Sunborn London Oyj

Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Hans Niemi, CEO

Sunborn International Plc

hans.niemi@sunborn.com

+358 2 445 4513

Distribution:

Nasdaq

www.sbih.group/bond-investors

Sunborn London

Sunborn London Oyj is part of Sunborn International Plc.

Sunborn International Plc is an innovative developer, owner and operator of high-quality yacht hotels and other floating real estate with global operations. Yacht hotels and floating real estate offer an opportunity to utilise unused water space in city harbours and prestigious waterfront locations.

Sunborn International currently owns two yacht hotels located in London and Gibraltar, which combine exclusive accommodation, restaurant services, conference and event venues. Sunborn International is an industry pioneer, with extensive experience in shipbuilding and vessel design as well as developing waterfront areas and harbours and tackling permitting processes in various countries. The company is actively expanding into new markets, with yacht hotel development projects in London, Vancouver and around the world.

Further information: www.sbih.group