Research Council of Finland selects 11 new Centres of Excellence in Research
The Research Council of Finland (RCF) has selected eleven Centres of Excellence (CoE) for the 2026–2033 programme period. The eleven CoEs of the new CoE programme include research teams from thirteen Finnish universities and research institutes.
The aim of the Finnish Centre of Excellence Programme is to strengthen Finnish research by raising its level, contributing to its regeneration and promoting its societal impact. The research groups granted CoE funding by the RCF are scientifically first-rate research communities that have capacity for renewal and high societal impact. A CoE is a research community that is striving for or already at the international cutting edge of research in its field.
The call for Centres of Excellence attracted a total of 190 letters of intent. Of these, 34 applications were invited to the second call stage.
The full applications were reviewed by international expert panels. The reviewers also interviewed representatives of the applicant research teams. A preparatory group, consisting of members of the RCF decision-making bodies, and the RCF Board examined the applications and the review reports considering the objectives of the CoE programme. The decisions on the new CoEs to be included in the 2026–2033 programme were made by the RCF General Subcommittee on 29 October 2025.
Among the factors influencing the selections were not only the international reviews and interviews, but also how the candidates aimed to meet the objectives of the CoE programme.
Professor Kimmo Nuotio, Chair of the RCF Board and Chair of the General Subcommittee, said: “The Centre of Excellence call attracted a large number of top-tier applications in terms of both scientific quality and the objectives of the funding scheme. In making the selections, we also wanted to take into account the Finnish research landscape as broadly as possible. CoEs are extensive research clusters that build creative research environments, pave the way for innovations and train new talented researchers for the Finnish research and business sectors and for society at large.”
The Finnish Centres of Excellence in Research are jointly funded by the Research Council of Finland, universities and research institutes. Funding is also made available through a number of other sources. Thanks to the long-term funding provided by the RCF in collaboration with CoE host organisations, the funding effectively facilitates risk-taking and new initiatives. Another objective of the funding scheme is to strengthen the competitiveness of the units selected to the programme in applying for and securing EU funding and other international research funding.
The CoE funding period is eight years. After the first four years, an interim evaluation will be conducted for all CoEs to assess the achievement of the objectives during the first four-year period and the plan for the remainder of the funding period. The outcome of the evaluation will determine the level of funding for the remaining period – the funding may increase, stay the same, decrease or cease entirely.
Inquiries and more information
- List of Centres of Excellence selected to the 2026–2033 Finnish Centre of Excellence Programme (PDF)
- Read more about the Finnish Centres of Excellence.
- Information about the call for CoEs 2026–2033
- Contact us primarily at coe(at)aka.fi or via the RCF helpdesk.
Research Council of Finland Communications
Vesa Varpula, Communications Specialist
tel. +358 295 335 131
firstname.lastname(at)aka.fi
