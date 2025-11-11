Survey on poverty among families with children: low income reflected in lack of food and clothing – Good Holiday Spirit campaign helps families during the holidays
A survey conducted by the Mannerheim League for Child Welfare (MLL) and the Finnish Red Cross reveals that poverty manifests itself in the everyday lives of low-income families with children as mental distress and a lack of basic necessities. The Good Holiday Spirit campaign, which starts on Thursday, will help distribute food gift vouchers to a total of 18,000 low-income families with children in Finland.
Organisation volunteers and workers receive requests from families for food and clothing for their children, according to a survey on poverty among families with children conducted by the Mannerheim League for Child Welfare (MLL) and the Finnish Red Cross. The survey received responses from 134 local volunteers and district workers from MLL and the Red Cross across Finland.
The need for food was highlighted in 39 % of all open-ended responses when respondents were asked whether they had noticed poverty among families with children in their area of activity.
‘The number of people in need has increased. When hot food is served at the MLL Family Café, the number of visitors almost doubles compared to a normal Family Café day.’
‘More requests for help are coming in from families through maternity and child health clinics, and requests for help are coming directly to the branch. Families lack food and nappies, for example.’
‘The responses to the survey support our previous observations in the field. More and more families with children are turning up at Red Cross food aid events, and this phenomenon is being seen across Finland. Families participate in both our food distribution events and communal meals,’ says Katriina Kuusela, Social Well-being Specialist at the Finnish Red Cross.
The survey on poverty among families with children was conducted via an online questionnaire between 17 September and 8 October 2025. Of the responses, 69 came from MLL associations and districts and 65 from Red Cross branches and districts.
Families are under emotional strain
Respondents to the survey expressed great concern about the emotional strain on families and its impact on the children. The strain manifests itself in parents’ anxiety about their financial difficulties. Concerns about the strain were raised in about one in four open-ended responses when respondents were asked about their observations and thoughts on poverty among families with children. The responses repeatedly highlighted experiences of poverty and the shame and difficulties of coping resulting from them.
‘Families often decide to hide their need for help because everyone knows each other and no one wants to be stigmatised.’
‘The shame associated with financial problems is paralysing and prevents people from seeking help in time.’
The decrease in affordable recreational opportunities is also reflected in the activities of MLL and the Red Cross as an increase in the demand for free events and activities, among other things.
Poverty among families with children in Finland has been exacerbated by factors such as cuts to social security, rising unemployment and increased living costs. Cuts to social security have particularly affected children at risk of poverty and marginalisation.
‘Poverty among families with children is not a situation caused by individual families; it is caused by social structures, which can be influenced by political decisions. The foundations of well-being are laid in childhood, so increasing poverty among families with children through cuts to social security is a very short-sighted policy. It will be costly for society as a whole in terms of human, social and economic aspects,’ says Esa Iivonen, Director of Advocacy at MLL.
The Good Holiday Spirit campaign brings hope and concrete help
Good Holiday Spirit is a joint campaign by the Mannerheim League for Child Welfare and the Finnish Red Cross and has been running since 1997. This year, the goal is to raise €1.26 million and donate food gift vouchers, worth €70 each, to 18,000 families in Finland. The campaign is carried out in partnership with K Group grocery shops and Lidl.
The Finnish Red Cross and the Mannerheim League for Child Welfare are working together with local maternity and child health clinics, social services and church social workers to identify families in need of help. As the name suggests, the gift voucher is a gift, which means it cannot be applied for. The campaign begins on 13 November and continues until Christmas Eve.
How to donate to the Good Holiday Spirit campaign
Donate to families with children in need in Finland:
- Online at hyvajoulumieli.fi/en
- You can read more about corporate donations at hyvajoulumieli.fi/en
- Donate to the Good Holiday Spirit collection account FI33 5780 4120 0801 60, reference number 5429
- Call the donation number 0600 16555 (€10.01 + local network charge / local call charge)
- Send a text message
- HJM to 16499 (€10)
- HJM10 to 16499 (€10)
- HJM20 to 16499 (€20)
- HJM30 to 16499 (€30)
Mannerheim League for Child Welfare fundraising permit: RA/2020/1486/23.11.2020. The funds collected through the Good Holiday Spirit collection will be used to acquire food gift cards for low-income families with children.
Finnish Red Cross fundraising permit: RA/2020/1407/9.11.2020 valid throughout Finland, with the exception of Åland. Ålands landskapsregering, permit No ÅLR 2024/8231/04.12.2024.
Enquiries
Good Holiday Spirit: hyvajoulumieli.fi/en
Leena Poutanen, Director of Communications and Fundraising, Mannerheim League for Child Welfare, leena.poutanen@mll.fi, tel. +358 50 598 0601
Katriina Kuusela, Social Well-being Specialist, Finnish Red Cross, katriina.kuusela@punainenristi.fi, tel. +358 40 546 6458
Minna Närhilä, Communications Specialist, Mannerheim League for Child Welfare, minna.narhila@mll.fi, tel. +358 50 472 8585
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Mannerheimin Lastensuojeluliitto on avoin kansalaisjärjestö, joka edistää lasten, nuorten ja lapsiperheiden hyvinvointia. MLL:n tavoitteena on lapsiystävällinen Suomi. MLL tarjoaa eri elämäntilanteissa vertaistukea, monipuolista toimintaa sekä osallistumisen ja vaikuttamisen mahdollisuuksia. Suomen suurimpaan lastensuojelujärjestöön kuuluu 68 000 jäsentä, 528 paikallisyhdistystä, 9 piirijärjestöä ja keskusjärjestö. www.mll.fi
