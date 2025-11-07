The Järvisydän resort guarantees the quality of its spa water with Finnish technology – LIQUM 6th Sense monitors water in real time 24/7

Liqum enables real-time water monitoring, providing a clear and reliable picture of the spa’s water quality. ‘‘We receive a real-time report on the water and its changes more than 1400 times a day, like a fingerprint of the water,’’ says Järvisydän's CEO Markus Heiskanen.



LIQUM’s sensors are also used in monitoring the water quality of Lake Saimaa



“We want to ensure, using domestic technology, that the water at Järvisydän’s spa is always clean and safe for customers. At the same time, we want to set an example of responsible water management and nature conservation,” says Heiskanen.



Järvisydän also actively promotes the protection of Lake Saimaa and the Saimaa ringed seal. That’s why the same LIQUM 6th Sense technology is also used on Järvisydän’s Ringed Seal Cruise ship, scanning the water quality of Haukivesi between Järvisydän and Linnasaaari every day of the open water season.



The wider goal is to expand cooperation with Liqum and develop the Saimaa water quality monitoring network to cover the entire Saimaa during the next year. The system, which has proven to be highly effective, could in the future be part of the new Arctic Cruises cruise network, which would enable water quality monitoring in almost the entire Saimaa region.



Järvisydän is committed to responsible operations and is constantly developing new, practical solutions to promote environmental protection. Air quality monitoring sensors have already been utilized in Lapland as part of tourism development, but a similar water quality monitoring system has not previously been utilized in a tourism context.



Järvisydän will play a key role in developing and promoting the protection and sustainable water management of Saimaa.



“The well-being of Saimaa is a key issue for the future of the entire region. New technology solutions help us take concrete actions for the benefit of nature,” Heiskanen describes.



The cleanliness of Saimaa is a shared responsibility



Saimaa is Europe’s largest continuous lake area and one of the world’s most valuable freshwater ecosystems.



"It is a source of life for the entire region, a reserve of clean water, a cradle of biodiversity and the heart of sustainable tourism," Heiskanen reflects. "The clear waters of Lake Saimaa are home to several endangered and unique species, such as the Saimaa ringed seal - the world's only freshwater ringed seal - as well as the genetically unique Saimaa salmon and Saimaa char. The future of these species depends on how well we manage to protect the water, which is their and all of our lifeblood."