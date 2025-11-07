The Järvisydän resort guarantees the quality of its spa water with Finnish technology – LIQUM 6th Sense monitors water in real time 24/7
Järvisydän has implemented advanced artificial intelligence-based water quality monitoring technology, the Finnish LIQUM 6th Sense service, in its spa.
With the service, Järvisydän is able to monitor water quality in real time every moment of the day, as the 6th Sense technology produces an electrochemical “fingerprint” of the water quality every 60 seconds. The artificial intelligence automatically analyzes those fingerprints and performs a total of 1440 water quality analyses per day, enabling continuous monitoring.
Liqum enables real-time water monitoring, providing a clear and reliable picture of the spa’s water quality. ‘‘We receive a real-time report on the water and its changes more than 1400 times a day, like a fingerprint of the water,’’ says Järvisydän's CEO Markus Heiskanen.
LIQUM’s sensors are also used in monitoring the water quality of Lake Saimaa
“We want to ensure, using domestic technology, that the water at Järvisydän’s spa is always clean and safe for customers. At the same time, we want to set an example of responsible water management and nature conservation,” says Heiskanen.
Järvisydän also actively promotes the protection of Lake Saimaa and the Saimaa ringed seal. That’s why the same LIQUM 6th Sense technology is also used on Järvisydän’s Ringed Seal Cruise ship, scanning the water quality of Haukivesi between Järvisydän and Linnasaaari every day of the open water season.
The wider goal is to expand cooperation with Liqum and develop the Saimaa water quality monitoring network to cover the entire Saimaa during the next year. The system, which has proven to be highly effective, could in the future be part of the new Arctic Cruises cruise network, which would enable water quality monitoring in almost the entire Saimaa region.
Järvisydän is committed to responsible operations and is constantly developing new, practical solutions to promote environmental protection. Air quality monitoring sensors have already been utilized in Lapland as part of tourism development, but a similar water quality monitoring system has not previously been utilized in a tourism context.
Järvisydän will play a key role in developing and promoting the protection and sustainable water management of Saimaa.
“The well-being of Saimaa is a key issue for the future of the entire region. New technology solutions help us take concrete actions for the benefit of nature,” Heiskanen describes.
The cleanliness of Saimaa is a shared responsibility
Saimaa is Europe’s largest continuous lake area and one of the world’s most valuable freshwater ecosystems.
"It is a source of life for the entire region, a reserve of clean water, a cradle of biodiversity and the heart of sustainable tourism," Heiskanen reflects. "The clear waters of Lake Saimaa are home to several endangered and unique species, such as the Saimaa ringed seal - the world's only freshwater ringed seal - as well as the genetically unique Saimaa salmon and Saimaa char. The future of these species depends on how well we manage to protect the water, which is their and all of our lifeblood."
Nature Hotel & Spa Resort Järvisydän - Järvisydän hospitality since 1658
Tourism in Porosalmi and the Heiskanen family began in 1658, with the Kestikievari built along the Karelian Way. Today, the entrepreneur of Nature Hotel & Spa Resort Järvisydän, Markus Heiskanen and his family, represent 11 generations of the family as the owner of the Kestikievari.
Over the years, Kestikievari has grown into a tourist destination, offering accommodation in 164 rooms and villas, 4 restaurants, a unique Järvikydän spa and nature activities every day of the year. Järvisydän has been chosen as the Finnish travel destination of the year in 2020.
Järvisydän's location next to Linnansaari National Park, in the home waters of the Saimaa ringed seal, has always meant a close relationship with nature and respect for nature in everyday activities. Järvisydän operates in accordance with the GreenKey sustainable tourism criteria. With the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism, Järvisydän has committed to halving its carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. www.jarvisydan.fi
Järvisydän on ottanut käyttöön kylpylässään edistyksellisen vedenlaadun tekoälypohjaisen valvontateknologian, suomalaisen LIQUM 6th Sense -palvelun. Palvelun avulla Järvisydän kykenee valvomaan vedenlaatua reaaliaikaisesti jokaisena hetkenä vuorokauden ympäri, sillä 6th Sense -teknologia tuottaa vedenlaadusta sähkökemiallisen "sormenjäljen" jokainen minuutti. Tekoäly analysoi nuo sormenjäljet automaattisesti ja tekee yhteensä 1440 vedenlaatuanalyysiä vuorokaudessa mahdollistaen jatkuvan seurannan.
