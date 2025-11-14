Research Council of Finland

Research Council of Finland received 3,185 applications in winter call

18.11.2025 15:16:16 EET | Research Council of Finland | Tiedote

The Research Council of Finland’s (RCF) 2026 winter call closed for applications on 12 November 2025, with a total of 3,185 applications submitted for Academy Project and Academy Research Fellowship funding. The total number includes Academy Project consortium subprojects as separate applications. If each consortium is counted as a single application, the total number of applications comes to 2,737.

The Academy Project and Academy Research Fellowship funding opportunities are part of the RCF’s funding category Spark, which supports the best new research initiatives emerging from the scientific community. Academy Project Funding is designed to promote the quality of research, scientific impact and impact beyond academia as well as scientific renewal and diversity. Researchers submitted a total of 1,594 applications for Academy Project Funding. Academy Research Fellowships support early-career researchers on fast career tracks. The RCF received 1,143 applications for Academy Research Fellowships.

The Scientific Council for Natural Sciences and Engineering Research received a total of 1,026 applications, the Scientific Council for Social Sciences and Engineering received 966 applications, and the Scientific Council for Biosciences, Health and the Environment received 745 applications. The number of applications increased compared to the previous round, particularly in the social sciences and humanities.

The scientific councils will make the funding decisions on the Academy Project and Academy Research Fellowship applications submitted to them. The Scientific Council for Natural Sciences and Engineering will make the decisions on 9 June 2026, the Scientific Council for Biosciences, Health and the Environment on 10 June, and the Scientific Council for Social Sciences and Humanities on 11 June.

Applicants and research services staff will again be asked to participate in a feedback survey on the winter call. The survey is open until 3 December 2025.

