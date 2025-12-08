Research Council of Finland grants funding for international collaboration in high-performance computing

The call was based on Finland’s strategic international partnerships with US, British, Japanese and Canadian partners in areas such as digitalisation, artificial intelligence, sustainable development and the green economy.

The funding will support the use of EuroHPC’s high-performance computing resources and the LUMI supercomputer within the framework of international research collaboration. The funding helps develop a versatile future computing ecosystem and expand computing expertise in Finland and globally.

The funded projects focus in particular on computational science and computational data analysis. In addition, funding was granted for projects investigating questions related to, for example, geosciences, astronomy, materials science, physics, chemistry, climate research and pharmacy. The projects will also make use of AI-related areas such as machine learning and deep learning. 38 per cent of the principal investigators of the funded projects are women.

The projects will promote scientific innovation and variety as well as research excellence. Professor Kimmo Nuotio, Chair of the RCF General Subcommittee, which decided on the funding, said: “The funded projects are of a high standard and demonstrate how high-performance computing can be used in research questions across many different scientific disciplines. The projects represent an encouragingly large number of Finnish universities and other research organisations. HPC is a dynamic field and one that can be expected to continue expanding.”

Inquiries and more information