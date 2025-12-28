INVITATION TO THE MEDIA: Conflict resolution in the world in 2026 - what is possible?
What will happen and what is possible in conflict resolution in 2026? Finland used to be a great power in peace mediation and peacekeeping. What about now and in the future? Will President Martti Ahtisaari's advice also be left behind in the new world order?
You are welcome to hear more about this topic at the Conflict Resolution in a Changing World event on Thursday, January 22, 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM, Hanaholmen, Hanasaarenranta 5, Espoo.
As global power dynamics shift and conflicts disproportionately affect societies in the Global South, long-standing Western assumptions about security, diplomacy, and peacebuilding are increasingly being questioned. Approaches developed in and for the West have often fallen short in addressing the complex realities of contemporary conflicts, underscoring the need for more inclusive, self-critical, and locally grounded models of conflict resolution.
Welcome to a timely seminar exploring how conflict resolution must evolve in a changing world, and how greater attention to perspectives from the Global South challenge, complement, and reshape Western policy and practice.
The seminar brings together leading policymakers, practitioners, and experts to reflect critically on humanitarian action, diplomacy, and civilian crisis management, while highlighting the roles of religion and traditional actors and women’s leadership in peace processes.
Keynote addresses:
Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council
Outi Holopainen, Under-Secretary of State for Foreign and Security Policy at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs
Johanna Sumuvuori, Director of the European Centre of Excellence for Civilian Crisis Management
Confirmed panelists include:
Mohammed Elsanousi, Executive Director of the Network for Religious and Traditional Peacemakers
Johanna Poutanen, Head for Women in Peacemaking and Digital Peacemaking at CMI
Teppo Turkki, Senior Adviser at Sitra, Strategic Foresight Expert at CMI, Non-Fiction Writer
Mika Hentunen, correspondent Yle (Moscow)
Moderator:
Jouni Hemberg, Chair at Nordic South Forum
The Seminar is organized by Nordic South Forum and Hanaholmen - the Swedish-Finnish Cultural Centre in cooperation the Swedish-Finnish Cultural Foundation.
For more information and media registration: Jyrki Karvinen, Nordic South Forum, tel. 045 2588451, jyrki.karvinen@gmail.com
About Nordic South Forum
When the Global South demands more and more attention in various ways also in the Nordic countires, the Nordic South Forum ry, founded in November 2023, focuses exclusively on geopolitical issues related to the Global South by organizing debates, events and carrying out other activities.
