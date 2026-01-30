Much loved Yrjönkatu Swimming Hall to open with special programme

“Yrjönkatu Swimming Hall is a much loved, important and unique wellness and sports facility for the residents of Helsinki. This also showed in the feedback we requested for the planning of the modernisation. The message could be summarised as follows: ‘Do not change anything. Preserve the unique cultural environment of Yrjönkatu as close to the original as possible.’ Therefore, we have sought to improve the functionality of the hall and bring its technical systems up to date, while paying close attention to preserving the spirit of the hall,” says Paavo Arhinmäki, Deputy Mayor for Culture and Leisure at the City of Helsinki.

“The renovation of Yrjönkatu Swimming Hall is a great example of how the City of Helsinki cherishes its cultural-historical environment while improving services for its residents. Even internationally, Yrjönkatu has been ranked among the most beautiful swimming halls in the world, and now after a long wait, it is once again in all its glory, serving as an important wellness and sports facility for us Helsinki residents,” Arhinmäki continues. ​​

The extensive modernisation of the iconic Yrjönkatu Swimming Hall began in 2024, with the construction company Peab as main contractor for the modernisation of the oldest public swimming hall in Finland. Among other things, the project involved modernising the technical systems of the swimming hall, which was originally opened in 1928, to make them more up-to-date and environmentally friendly, as well as improving the accessibility of the facilities.

For example, there is now an accessible changing room and shower facility on the second floor of the hall. Due to the special characteristics of the swimming hall, there is no step-free access to the pool. A lift solution was investigated during the initial design phase, but structural reasons unfortunately prevented the installation of a pool lift. The accessibility of the pool facilities has otherwise been improved by adding handrails, and the visual and auditory accessibility of the building has been improved. Information on the accessibility of the swimming hall is available on the website hel.fi/yrjonkatuswimminghall.

Special programme on opening day 2 February – swimming and sauna available from 3 February onwards

On the opening day, 2 February 2026 from 12.00 to 18.00, the swimming hall will host free guided tours for the public, along with performances by the Diskantti women's chorus and the Laulu-Miehet men's chorus, as well as artistic swimming performances by Helsingin Uimarit.

During the guided tours, the swimming hall’s staff will show visitors around the renovated facilities on the first and second floors of the building. The public will not be able to tour the building without a guide during the opening day, nor will they be able to swim or use the sauna facilities. The detailed programme for the opening day is available here: Opening of Yrjönkatu Swimming Hall

From Tuesday 3 February onwards, the regular separate swimming days for men and women will start at the pool on different days of the week. Women's swimming days are on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Men's days are on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Yrjönkatu Swimming Hall still allows swimming either in swimwear or in the nude.

New restaurant services

Ester's Grocery, a pop-up café-restaurant, will open at the premises of Yrjönkatu Swimming Hall at the time of the facility's opening and will remain open throughout the spring season of 2026.

Ester's Grocery has an Italian-style sandwich bar and café in Ullanlinna, bringing together fresh schiacciata bread made in-house, high-quality Italian ingredients and a meticulous yet relaxed approach. The selection includes forever favourites, such as Mortadella Supreme and Salami Supreme, along with Italian cheeses, wines, beers, coffees and sweet treats.

The Ester’s Grocery location at the modernised Yrjönkatu Swimming Hall offers the same familiar delicacies as the one on Korkeavuorenkatu. During the pop-up period, the swimming hall location will also offer a weekly selection of hot dishes and small sweet treats.

In the autumn of 2026, a classic spa restaurant and café called Uimasalonki opens in the hall. Uimasalonki pays homage to the long and distinguished tradition of Yrjönkatu, and the core concept of the restaurant-café is to combine the atmosphere of 1920s spa culture with a modern, high-quality service experience.

The restaurant will be run by entrepreneurs Alvar Tallskog and Ville Tikkanen, whose previous achievements include reviving another architectural gem of 1920s Helsinki, Valkoinen Sali.

The menu at the Yrjönkatu restaurant will be designed by Anni Peräkylä, who has won the title of Europe's best Commis Chef at Bocuse d'Or. Uimasalonki serves seasonal dishes with a Finnish twist to visitors to the swimming hall, without forgetting Yrjönkatu's most beloved classic products.

New website for Yrjönkatu Swimming Hall

Yrjönkatu Swimming Hall has its own new website, which brings together information about the hall's opening hours, swimming pool facilities, price list, swimming hall etiquette, rentable facilities, exercise classes and facilities, and the history of the hall at hel.fi/yrjonkatuswimminghall.

Advance tickets for the second floor of the hall can be purchased online at ssl.eventilla.com/cal/yrjonkadunuimahalli.

The two private saunas and meeting room available for rent at the swimming hall can be reserved and paid for via Varaamo.